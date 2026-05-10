She Was Tired of a Customer’s Rude Behavior, so the Restaurant Employee Decided to Push Back

Imagine working at a restaurant, and a customer comes in to pay for their order with cash. Would you expect them to hand the cash to you, or would expect them to simply fling it on the counter?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she gets really annoyed when customers choose the second option. She decided to give one customer a taste of her own medicine.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Cash register money exchange revenge This lady come in and orders her food at the restaurant I work at. She is already an entitled witch at this moment. So while I’m ringing this lady out, she is digging through her purse to take some cash out to pay for her food. I proceed to tell her the total and wait for her to hand me the cash, all while she is giving this “I don’t care” look in general.

She was annoyed at how the woman gave her the money.

She takes out her money and so I put my hand out for her to put the cash in it. Instead, she just kind of tosses it to the counter. Aggravated knowing she has got to be the 10th person to do this today. So I hatched a little plan.

She repeated herself.

Instead of just taking the money, I pretend not to see it on the counter. I repeat the total as if she hasn’t taken the money out. She pushes the $20 about half an inch toward me (wow, big difference…) so I reach across the counter and grab the bill.

The revenge wasn’t over.

I count out her change right to her (as I always do anyway) after I finish counting, I see her hand out, waiting for me to hand it to her, hand to hand. Nope… I put the cash on the counter and I just see her hand lowering more for me to put it in her hand. I slide it a little towards her so she can take it.

It was very satisfying.

The look on her face is priceless. She gives me the death glare, as if I just insulted her and her whole family. I tell her to have a good day and she just walks off.

She still wasn’t done.

I continued to do this to every customer that did this for quite a while. Needless to say, it worked quite well. The lady and most everyone else now hands me the bills hand to hand every single time.

Matching the customer’s attitude is certainly one way to show them how their annoying ways make you feel.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s how it works in Japan.

Another person does the same thing.

This person gets upset about the same thing.

Someone with arthritis shares their perspective.

Some customers are rude for no reason.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.