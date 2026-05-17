Sibling Cuts Off Brother After Repeated Theft and Trust Issues

Most families seem to have a black sheep.

Someone who doesn’t think the rules apply to them and, in turn, they usually can’t be trusted.

In today’s story, one person explained why they’re tired of dealing with their brother and they simply don’t want to have anything to do with him anymore.

Get all the details below.

AITA for resenting my brother? “My brother and I were very very close. He’s my only sibling, and he’s taken care of me ever since we were young. But he’s always had problems, and everyone in my family knows that. I don’t understand how or when it started, but he’s always felt compelled to steal from other people.

This isn’t good…

It started out small, but eventually it got out of hand and escalated to him stealing thousands from other people. My parents have tried to discipline him, but every time it always ends up with my mom sympathizing with him since he’s depressed. He’s done way more, but stealing has always been the main problem.

But it got worse.

It reached the boiling point when he had a huge fight with my dad and he ended up running away from home. This happened in October last year, and I haven’t really spoken to him since. My problem comes from my mom now, where she’s asking me to understand and overall feel bad for my brother. She brings up how he has always been there for me and how we’re siblings, and nothing can change that.

She talks to me about how personal problems affect him and she’s using those problems to somewhat defend him and justify his actions.

They’re tired of hearing about it.

I do not feel bad. I do not want to talk to him. She keeps telling me to reach out to him, but I can’t bring myself to. My mom always brings up how I’d have to forgive him eventually, but I genuinely can’t imagine myself forgiving him for what he’s done. I feel as though she is trying to guilt me by saying that we’re family and we need to support each other through thick and thin? It also feels like everyone else has forgiven him/everyone else doesn’t care about what he’s done so now I’m wondering if I’m a jerk for not wanting to reconnect.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

It would be hard to forgive someone who messed up so badly.