The Apartment Ambiguity: Why an Upstairs Neighbor’s Well-Meaning Safety Text Backfired into Sudden Social Regret

When you live in apartment or a condo, you can expect to hear some noise from the apartments around you. Walls aren’t soundproof after all.

If you heard a lot more noise than usual coming from one particular apartment, would you mind your own business or contact the neighbor to see if they’re okay?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and they decide to send the downstairs neighbor a quick text to check in. However, now they’re wondering if that was the wrong thing to do and if they should’ve just minded their own business.

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO for texting my downstairs neighbor that I don’t know very well to make sure she’s safe? The downstairs neighbors are fairly new (moved in end of July) and both very young, like boy and girl under 24. They’re respectful and quiet for the most part except occasional barks from their dog or bumps while they’re doing something in the house.

Today was different.

That’s why today was a bit out of the norm because they were loud and I could hear a lot of raised voices and bumping around (it didn’t sound like screaming at each other necessarily nor like they were hitting each other, but sounds were muffled and I couldn’t really make out what it was, but it was unusual to hear any kind of sound from there) I exchanged numbers with the girl when she moved in, so far we only used it one time when she needed a bandaid because she cut herself cutting potatoes.

She’s second-guessing sending a text.

Idk if I was overstepping though by texting her, here’s what I said:

“Hey sorry to bug you but are you guys good? Just seemed to be louder than usual throughout the day today. Not because I’m annoyed or something but want to make sure you’re safe. I know I’m a stranger but if you need anything please just come over here Apologies if I’m totally off base!” Did I overstep and AIO about just a normal domestic dispute or was I right to be concerned, or is it ok that I texted on the off chance anyway?

If there is a problem, the downstairs neighbor will probably be happy to see the text. The worst case scenario might be the neighbor feeling embarrassed that they were causing so much noise they disturbed the person living upstairs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person reassures her that she did the right thing.

Another person shares one concern they have.

This person shares something important.

But another person thinks she needs to mind her own business.

I don’t think she needs to worry about the text. She worded it in a way that seemed concerned and helpful yet also conscious that she knows there may not be any reason for concern at all. I think she came across as well-meaning but not trying to intrude.

Everyone should have neighbors they can turn to if they need help. I hope her downstairs neighbor appreciates having someone live nearby she can contact if she ever is in trouble.