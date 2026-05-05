The Boss vs. The Dad: Why This Son is Refusing to Apologize for Telling the Truth

Imagine finding out that your dad is a completely different person when he’s at work, and that’s not a good thing. While he’s a great dad, you overhear him talking to his employees and truly feel bad for the employees. Would you tell your dad how you felt or keep your thoughts to yourself?

In this story, one young man is in this exact situation, and he didn’t mean to tell his dad everything he overheard. Now that the truth is out, his mom thinks he should apologize. Should he?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my dad that seeing him work made me think of him differently Context: I (21M) lived with my parents during the pandemic because my college campus was closed. At the same time, my dad (55M) was working from home. Without giving too much detail, he is a manager in a more or less big company.

His dad sounds like an awful boss.

To make the story short, he is Boss-zilla. His voice was always so loud that I could perfectly hear him from my room, which is in another floor. And the way he acted with his employees?

It’s really bad.

He cut short a lady’s maternity leave, had them on mandatory extra hours all days, I heard him use the words ” Do you want to be fired?” a 100th times, etc.

Honestly, it’s horrible, almost monster-like. Believe me when I tell you that I had never met this facet of his persona and not in my life I thought my father was even capable of such aggressiveness bordering in cruelty.

He accidentally said something that his dad didn’t expect.

Point is, this came back earlier this week, when I was visiting them again for the weekend. I am having some problems with my major, nothing serious really, is more the fact that some of my classes are boring, and he jokingly said something like “Boy, stop whining, you wouldn’t last a day in today’s work environment”. Without thinking, I answered “With a boss like you? No one could” His face suddenly changed and he asked me to explain myself.

He was honest but not angry.

I just told him the same thing that I just said to you guys, that his work-self not only scared the life out of me, but that it completely shattered the image I had of him. There was not shouting, not even angriness on my words, at worst I was passive aggressive. After this, he was not the same and the rest of my visit was really uncomfortable.

Apparently, OP’s words really upset his dad.

Today, my mom called me and said that I should apologize to my dad because he was really hurt by my comments. As some would say, I am the apple of his eye and this is the first time I have being “rude” to him. She also said I am a little bit ungrateful, seeing that he is the one paying for my education, my housing and everything, as I have no job. I don’t know, I may need to apologize, but the thing is that I only said the truth, and maybe this is the moment he needs to realize what kind of person he is at work. AITA?

Is this the wakeup call his dad needs, or was he too harsh? Let’s see what Reddit has to say in the comments.

This person thinks his dad should be hurt.

A manager weighs in.

Another person agrees that the dad sounds like an awful boss.

This is a good point. What about the employees’ feelings?

This might be the wake up call his dad needs.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who is telling his parents that sharing their money wasn’t enough to keep him around after graduation.