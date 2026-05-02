The Day Everything Changed: How a Confrontation With a School Bully Ended in a Life-Long Love Story

When our parents were seeing each other they didn’t have dating apps or social media. It was usually all face-to-face.

Check out a love story that you don’t hear much these days.

She was the ‘popular girl’ in high school and I was the super tall, awkward lesbian. We were on the volleyball team together and she would always get onto me for messing up. They may not seem like a match, but just you wait. She was never friendly to me and would always leave me out of things intentionally. I hated her personality but always had the hots for her and fantasized about her despite her treatment of me. She was beautiful and everything I wasn’t: cool and confident. I was one year above her throughout high school, I graduated in 2015 and her in 2016.

Here’s where OP makes her impression.

During my senior year, I made some big plays during a big game and she sort of began warming up to me. After school one day, I walked past she and her boyfriend as they were getting into a huge argument. He was getting into her face and nobody else was around. I could feel something really bad was about to happen so I decided to take matters into my own hands. I walked over to him and told him to back off.

It was a slow burn.

Surprisingly, he did (perks to being 6’4 and, therefore, bigger than most guys). He called me some choice words and went on his way. I asked her if she was okay and she immediately thanked me for interfering. I could tell she was shook up so I offered to give her a ride home, which she accepted. Turns out she lived just down the street from me. She thanked me again and thus began a friendship. She apologized for the way she had treated me, saying she was just playing it up for the other girls and that she had matured beyond that.

Things speed up about here.

I eventually confessed my feelings towards her and she admitted that she had developed similar feelings towards me. It was confusing for her because she had never been attracted to another woman before, so it took her some time to accept it. She still claims to this day that I’m the only girl she’s ever had feelings for, saying all of her celeb crushes are guys.

It ended just the way you hoped it would!

It makes me proud that I was the one able to win her over. We started dating in 2016 and I proposed in February of 2018. We married last September and are currently expecting a daughter together. Love can be strange, but I’m so glad it turned out the way it did. I’ve only recently started opening up about our story publicly so I hope it can encourage or inspire someone out there.

Here is what people are talking about.

I agree! A tonic indeed.

I was just going to write this!

I bet it can be hard.

Wonderful!

Representation matters!

What a good way to start a relationship!

If you liked this story, check out this post about a brother who wanted his sister to use her wedding’s no child policy to get back at an ex.