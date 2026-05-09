The Day I Lost Everything: Why One Woman Says She’ll Never Forgive Her Mom for Ruining Her New Job

When kids are growing up, it is natural for them to want to get some independence, and parents should support that, within reason.

What would you do if you wanted to get a job to gain some independence, but then your Mother refused to give you a ride as she had promised, so you got fired?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she told her mother that she would never forgive her, and her Mom thinks she is overreacting.

AITA for telling my mom I haven’t forgiven her for getting me “fired” from my first job? This story requires a bit of context, so let me start with background information.

Ok, let’s get all the details in place.

I(17F) dont have the greatest relationship with my mom. She’s the typical Asian “tiger/helicopter parent”. Growing up I never really got any sense of control or independence over anything. It got less intense as I got older but i mean I’m writing this so you can guess how things are.

Getting a job is always a good idea.

Last year I decided I wanted to have more financial freedom, so I started to start applying for jobs. Part-time, something i could do after school to save up for the future or some spending money. Luckily, I got an offer and my start day was in two weeks.

Parents should want their kids to grow more independent.

A couple days before my start day, my mom switched up on me and told me she wouldn’t take me. It was like she realized i would be able to have more freedom with a job, and decided she couldn’t let me have it. Now to preface, my mom has had this thing my entire life where she MUST tell all my teachers or basically any figures I look up to all my flaws (I don’t listen to her, I’m not smart, etc) and it’s absolutely mortifying.

Mom sounds a little crazy, that would be so unprofessional.

Back to the story, we get into an argument, and she up saying that she’ll drive me, but only if she can walk in with me to the store and tell my manager off for hiring students “during finals season”. (Finals weren’t for another two months). I refused to let myself be embarrassed again, so I told her I’d just walk there. My parents took my phone for the night and only gave it back to me in the morning.

She has been put in a terrible situation.

At this point my hands are tied, and I could only do so much as someone who can’t drive and is a minor. I messaged my manager and asked if i could postpone my start date. That entire day i was super anxious waiting for a reply. They didn’t get back to me for days, and I messaged a day before I was supposed to come in, asking if they were going to continue with my training process, and they finally got back to me and told me they decided to hire someone else, had taken me off the schedule and roster, and they were sorry for the inconvenience.

Hopefully, this other job works out.

It’s been a year since, and like the universe is taunting me, I got another offer and my interview is tomorrow. My mom is angry again and is threatening the same things, using the excuse of “Finals week” Again, it’s March.

I can’t blame her for holding a grudge.

We get into another argument. A built up resentment boiled over inside me and I blurted “I remember last year you did the same thing, and I still haven’t forgiven you, and I never will” as she left my room. She came back in after and started saying things like “why can’t you forgive me like I forgive you? tell me one thing iI haven’t forgiven you for” and “you’re not smart enough to balance school and a job”

Mom doesn’t want to hear this.

I got frustrated and told her “I just want to be independent for once” and she’s ignored me. It’s exhausting having so little control over my life and having to rely so heavily on my parents for everything. Was I wrong for telling my mom i can’t forgive her? AITA?

This young person seems very responsible and hard-working, but Mom is just holding them back.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This is a form of abuse.

Here is someone who says Mom is a narcissist.

This person says that Mom is trying to control her.

Mom is causing all her problems.

This person thinks Mom will sabotage her on other things.

Mom needs to accept that she is growing up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got his coworker fired when he stopped giving him rides.