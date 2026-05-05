The IT Revenge: He Didn’t Get Paid, So He Told the Customer’s Wife the Truth

It’s saying as old as time itself…

If you play stupid games, you’re gonna win stupid prizes!

And this guy’s client found that out the hard way.

Check out what he had to say about why he exacted some petty revenge.

Start now!

Petty for me…not so much for him… “One time I owned a tech company that did tech services all over my city (~ 800k people). One client has us come out and do a complex server update to his office server – new drives, migrate, move all data, blah blah.. it was (15 years ago ish) $2,500.

What?!?!

And he just blew off the invoice.. for years. Here’s the thing.. we had a very well developed documentation system – we recorded every single computer serial#, every part was serialized and noted, etc.. It was well done – and this was no exception.. We had it down to the last serial # of the hard drives installed in that server…

Well, well, well…

Anyway, the guy was a jerk. Turns out his server was PRIMARILY full of dirty images for himself to watch.. His wife was the mayor of the city. I thought about making hay out of it, but my better angels prevailed – sometimes better to not rock City Hall when you’re a small biz trying to make it… I let it go, even though we really needed the money. Just flagged his account so we wouldn’t lose more to him. Some 8-ish years later somebody hauls a server into our facility for data recovery. The tech comes to me – “hey that server serial # is red flagged for payment – -what’s up?”

The nerve of this guy…

Turns out the dude had brought that same exact server in, with a crash on the same exact drive we had installed years prior. And it was the same dude.. except he had put his wife’s name and cell number as contact point on it – perhaps he was trying to avoid us recognizing him? So I had the tech go ahead and do a quick look at the drive – sure enough – it was loaded with dirty images. And yes, it was the same serial# of the exact server AND the exact drive we had installed years prior. So technically, it was our drive. So I texted the wife’s cell: “We’ve been able to analyze and check the drive – most of the videos and images appear intact. Please contact to confirm. Can send samples if you want – just need email address.” The dude showed up in person just an hour later, smoke coming out his ears. Livid that we had contacted his wife… He ended up paying cash for the recovery (over $2,500 as it was a clean-room recovery). AND he paid additional 15% annual interest on the late invoice (our state allows up to 1.5%/month or 17.5% annual on late payment invoices). I think his total bill was around $6,500. and I didn’t offer a single discount.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

This guy had it coming!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a wife who called her husband’s boss to get him fired.