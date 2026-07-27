She Felt Repeatedly Targeted by Her Manager, so She Filed an HR Report and Laid Out Every Grievance

A bad manager can turn a good job into a bad experience.

This woman had been working for her company for over a year. However, she found herself constantly clashing with a manager who didn’t seem to like her. Even though she worked hard, she was criticized for simple mistakes. The ongoing stress eventually affected her mental health, and things reached a breaking point during an HR meeting.

This story is one of those frustrating workplace situations where a difficult manager can make even a capable employee question everything. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable reminder that bosses can make or break your career.

I got fired today! It finally happened. I knew it was coming, but are you ever truly prepared? I’ve been working for this company for over a year and have had four managers. The last one is by far the worst manager I have ever had. She is phony, an a** kisser, and terrible at her job. From the minute she started, she had it out for me. Not to sound immodest, but I think that is because I know I have been in this field a lot longer than her and I have a lot more knowledge/experience.

This woman has become stressed and anxious about how her manager treated her.

She picked apart my work and gave me several warnings that were complete crap. For example, I wrote a document that was over 100 pages. Rather than give me any sort of positive feedback, she found that one of the bullet points was off by one point. She wrote me up for this! I have been extremely stressed and anxious, and have had to start therapy and increase my meds. It has gotten to the point where even the mention of her makes my chest hurt.

She got invited to an HR meeting, and she shared her honest opinion.

I got an invitation today for a meeting with HR. We all know what that means. I was asked to give my perspective, and boy did I! I told her she was the absolute worst manager I have ever had. And I feel sorry for anyone who works for her in the future. She tried to talk, and I cut her off. I told her that I will no longer listen to her condescending, belittling, talking down to me. Of course, in the end, this did me no good. I just hope that I was able to upset her at least a little bit.

Now, she’s feeling depressed and worried.

Now, I am faced with losing my insurance and not being able to pay my bills. I am so angry that I cannot stop crying. While it is a relief to not deal with her ever again, I am feeling so depressed and worried. Has anyone else been in this situation? How did you handle it?

To be honest, no job is worth sacrificing your mental health over. But speaking your mind in the heat of the moment doesn’t always change the outcome. Hopefully, this difficult chapter leads OP to a better and healthier workplace. After all, when one door closes, another one opens.

Let’s read the comments of other online users here.

This person shares some advice.

Here are some positive words.

Some more suggestions here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

This user agrees it was a good move.

And lastly, it happened for a reason.

Sometimes, walking away from a toxic workplace is the first step toward something better.

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