Woman Complained About Her Internet “Getting Deleted,” So This Tech Support Used An Easy-Fix That Made Her So Grateful
Helping technologically challenged individuals must be frustrating for tech support.
This tech support was about to have his break when an old woman walked in asking him to fix her internet. He soon realized it was a minor problem and solved it instantly, but he charged her the full price for it.
Read the full story below.
“Sir, I don’t have Internet on my laptop”
Normal day at IT support: after dealing with school computers with broken power supplies, it’s finally break time. Suddenly, I hear that someone is entering my sacred lair.
Woman: “Good evening, sir. I came here with my laptop…”
Heck no! Old lady, old laptop, my senses are telling me it’s going to be a pain for the next few hours.
Woman: “Sir, I don’t have Internet on my laptop! Everything was alright before I took it to XYZ IT Support for cleaning!!!”
It’s getting even worse. Knowing XYZ, a rival IT support company in the same small city, they screwed something up pretty badly, as it has happened many times before.
Me: “Let me look at it.”
This tech support quickly realized what the issue was.
I turn the laptop on. It boots up super fast, like it’s not an old Dell but a new NASA machine. It’s in a raw state from the other IT support—Chrome and some random antivirus installed. But that’s none of my business. I turn on Chrome. Uhh…
Me: “Ma’am, it looks like everything is working well here. The Internet is working alright. Are you sure it’s not a problem with your connection?”
The woman looks at me like I’ve offended her ancestors.
Woman: “Can’t you see, sir? They deleted the Internet from my computer!!!”
Oh. I get it… Someone at XYZ deleted Internet Explorer from her laptop, replacing it with Chrome. The poor woman didn’t have a clue what Chrome was.
He fixed it and charged her €20.
Me: “Oh yes. I see…”
Guess what? I put the Internet Explorer icon back on the desktop and made it a Chrome executable.
Me: “Done! You can check it, ma’am.”
She takes the laptop.
Woman: “Hey, it’s back!” Double-click. “And it looks much better now! You, sir, you are a magician!”
I charge her €20 for this. I don’t even feel bad.
Bet that’s the easiest €20 he made that day.
Sometimes, the clueless customers are the most grateful ones.
