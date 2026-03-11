Woman Complained About Her Internet “Getting Deleted,” So This Tech Support Used An Easy-Fix That Made Her So Grateful

Helping technologically challenged individuals must be frustrating for tech support.

This tech support was about to have his break when an old woman walked in asking him to fix her internet. He soon realized it was a minor problem and solved it instantly, but he charged her the full price for it.

Read the full story below.

“Sir, I don’t have Internet on my laptop”

Normal day at IT support: after dealing with school computers with broken power supplies, it’s finally break time. Suddenly, I hear that someone is entering my sacred lair.

Woman: “Good evening, sir. I came here with my laptop…”

Heck no! Old lady, old laptop, my senses are telling me it’s going to be a pain for the next few hours.

Woman: “Sir, I don’t have Internet on my laptop! Everything was alright before I took it to XYZ IT Support for cleaning!!!”

It’s getting even worse. Knowing XYZ, a rival IT support company in the same small city, they screwed something up pretty badly, as it has happened many times before.

Me: “Let me look at it.”