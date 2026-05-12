The “Office Supply” Scam: How One Manager Saved Their Company Thousands After a Secretary Almost Fell for a Common Trick

Imagine working in an office and getting a phone call from a salesman who claims his product is less expensive then your current supplier’s product. Would you switch supplier, consult with the office manager, or hang up?

In this story, one secretary was in this situation and believed everything the salesman said. When the office manager heard about it, he knew the salesman had scammed her. Keep reading to see how he handles the situation.

You tried to scam me, I’ll now cost you money. I used to manage an office and we would always get people calling us trying to do a hustle. Photo-copy paper scams were pretty common. Not knowing this, one of the secretaries came to see me after I returned from a vacation. She said that she made a decision in my absence. A salesman had called her and identified himself as our paper supplier. He told the secretary that the price of paper was going way up (due to some BS story) but that our company could save lots of money by putting in a 10 case order now before the price increase went into effect. The Secretary told me that she thought it was a good thing she had done.

But it wasn’t a good thing.

I looked at the 10 cases of copier paper and could see immediately that it was inferior and not the brand we usually purchased. The secretary gave me the invoice that accompanied them and they were jacked-up in price over what we usually pay. I revealed the scam to her and she was mortified.

Here’s how OP handled it.

I called the phone number on the invoice and told the person that answered that we were not accepting their paper and they had 7 days to send a shipper to return it, or we would open the packages and start using them for scrap. I received a phone call an hour later from a rough voiced “owner” who told me that I had bought them and now had to pay for them. I literally told him ” You guys lied to us. You are not our paper supplier. You tried to mess with us, and now I’m gonna do to you what you tried to do to us.”

He didn’t even give the guy a chance to respond.

I hung up on the guy while he was still blustering and trying his bullying tactics. Within a week UPS showed up and took them away. One of my finer office moments.

OP certainly showed the scammer that he wasn’t going to be taken advantage of.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s another suggestion.

Another person rants about scam calls.

I think it’s a threat because they’d use the product but not pay for it.

Another person would’ve made the return shipment as expensive as possible.

Scammers are the worst!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.