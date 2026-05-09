The Porch Pirate’s Invitation: Why a New Neighbor’s ‘No-Package’ Rule Is Creating Chaos on the Block

Have you been a victim of a porch pirate? If someone stole a package from your door, would you stop having packages delivered to your home (this is why Amazon lockers exist, after all), install a security system, or make a deal with the neighbors to protect each other’s packages?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he had an arrangement with his neighbor to grab each other’s packages to keep them safe. He thought he’d make the same arrangement with the new neighbor, but the new neighbor didn’t like that idea at all.

Keep reading for all the details.

You don’t need my help? Fine by me. So, about 2 months ago, my neighbor moved out. Now we weren’t hang out level friends, but we were cordial with each other. We had an agreement that if the other wasn’t home when a package came, we’d go grab it and just give it to each other when they got home, as my neighborhood is littered with porch pirates.

OP thought he’d try to make the same arrangement with the new neighbor.

So, a month ago, new neighbor moves in. He has a package arrive. He’s not home. I grab the package, figuring I’d try and make the same arrangement with him. An hour later or so, he pulls in his driveway, and I come out to meet him with his package. I hand him the package, and I give him the rundown about package thieves in the area. He loses his mind and tells me that “I don’t need your freaking help, mind your own business. Leave me the heck alone.”, and storms off into his house. Ok….Cool.

He actually saw someone steal a package.

Fast forward to yesterday. I’m outside doing honey do’s…flowers, yard, blah blah…Neighbor isn’t home. Amazon guy comes and drops off a package on dude’s doorstep. Que malicious compliance. Not 5 minutes after the Amazon guy leaves, here comes a porch pirate, grabs the package, and just starts casually walking back to the sidewalk.

OP refused to help.

Just as the thief makes the sidewalk, the jerk pulls into his driveway. Thief takes off running. He gets out of his car and starts screaming at me. I told him…nah dude, I believe you told me you didn’t need my help and to mind my own business, so that’s what I did. Guy gets all mad and runs into his house. You could hear him breaking stuff. Hilarious.

The new neighbor learned the hard way that his packages really can get stolen. He might want to look into using an Amazon locker.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

This person has another idea about how to prepare for potential revenge.

He really does seem like a male Karen.

A lot of people are concerned about retaliation.

All he was trying to do was help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.