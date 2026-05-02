The T-Rex Heist: Why One Man’s Giant Holiday Decoration Was “Too Much” for a Grinchy Neighbor

What would you do if your neighbor stole your Christmas decorations, and you know your neighbor stole them because you have security camera footage? Would you talk to the neighbor, call the police or find a creative way to make them give them back?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he chooses the last option. Now, he’s wondering if it would’ve been better to call the police instead.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for starting a neighborhood feud over a stolen inflatable T-Rex? So, I (27M) live in a neighborhood where everyone tries to outdo each other with holiday decorations and my thing is a massive 12-foot inflatable T-Rex wearing a Santa hat holding a candy cane. It’s a neighborhood favorite and all the kids love it. Last week I woke up and my T-Rex is GONE. It just vanished, No note, no ransom demand, just a deflated patch of sadness on my lawn.

He found out who took it.

I was literally devastate so I checked my camera and saw my neighbor (26 F) Karen (yes, her name is actually Karen), dragging it away at 3 a.m. with her teenage son. I went over to her house but she denied everything, even when I showed her the footage. She literally “That could’ve been amyone- never seen a blond woman before?” Okay, Karen.

He had a creative plan.

So I decided to take matters into my own hands. I organized a neighborhood holiday scavenger hunt, claiming the grand prize was a $50 gift card. One of the “items” on the list was a selfie with the missing T-Rex. Alot of people from the neighborhood joined in and after hours of searching Karen’s son (bless his clueless heart) posted a selfie in their backyard, with the T-Rex in the background.

Karen couldn’t deny it this time.

Finally caught, Karen admitted to taking it, but her excuse was- and im not even joking “You didn’t deserve it. Your lights don’t match the vibe of the street!” (My lights are multicolored. Hers are all white. Apparently, that’s a crime?) She reluctantly gave it back, but not before accusing me of “ruining her reputation” with the scavenger hunt. Not that her reputation is great to begin with since she’s always calling the cops on everyone for the dumbest reasons.

He’s not sure if he went too far or not.

Now the neighborhood is split. Half think Karen’s nuts and its time someone puts her in her place and the other half thinks I went too far and should’ve just called the cops or let it go. Karen’s been leaving passive aggressive tweets on Twitter on what happen so I know its not over on her side. AITA for exposing her instead of handling it more quietly? Or is Karen the Grinch who tried to steal Christmas?

Karen stole his Christmas decorations. She’s the one at fault here. She should be thanking him for not calling the police.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person would’ve called the police.

Here’s another vote for calling the police.

Almost everyone thinks he should’ve called the police.

I bet the police would’ve found the situation hilarious!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who got so fed up with his neighbor’s dog that he involved the entire block.