The Ultimate In-Law Ultimatum: Pregnant Woman Bans Overbearing Relatives From Moving In to “Help” With the Baby

If I’ve learned anything in my time with my friends who have been pregnant or recently had a baby, it’s this: you give them space, help out in any way you can, and, if they tell you to leave them the hell alone, you do it!

It’s as simple as that!

Because the last thing a new mom needs is distractions and stress.

I think MOST of us can agree on that…but some folks are totally clueless and self-centered.

In today’s story, a woman who’s about to have a baby explained why she doesn’t want her in-laws staying with her after she gives birth…and you really can’t blame her.

Check out what she had to say and see if you agree with her.

AITA for not letting family stay with us postpartum? “I (29F) am currently 35 weeks pregnant with my husband (39M) and I’s first baby. Currently none of our family lives near us. The closest is my dad who is 90 minutes away by car and his parents are 3.5 hours away by car.

New parents need some space!

When our son is born I of course would love our families to come visit and meet their grandson, but I do not want anyone staying at our house for multiple days, especially his family. I am a very neat and tidy person and they are not. When they are out our house they treat it very poorly. They leave food, trash and water glasses everywhere. They don’t pick up after themselves and are very loud and demanding.

And these folks sounds like a collective train wreck, if we’re being honest.

His mother (60F) has to drink every night until she passes out somewhere and then someone has to carry her to bed. His father (62M) has said many comments that I find very off putting and offensive. Things like commenting in my body (my breasts) and making really inappropriate jokes. Not only does he make those comments in front of me and the family, but other people as well.

What a total jerk! No way!

We were on a family vacation together and he made a very loud comment about my husband bending me over in front a whole bus of people. Also when we are at their house he has “accidentally” walked in on me changing multiple times. Because of these things I don’t feel comfortable having them in my house while I am healing from delivering a baby. I also plan to breast feed and I will not feel comfortable doing so with my FIL around because of the things stated above.

And…her husband sounds like an idiot.

My husband says that family should be able to stay with us because they are family but I am holding my ground on this. His family is very wealthy and travel constantly, so money is not an issue. So I don’t see why they can’t stay at a hotel for a few days while visiting their grandson. My dad is totally fine with not staying with us and he is not the issue here, just the in laws. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

And this reader weighed in.

These folks just don’t seem to get it, do they?

And, let’s be honest, her father-in-law sounds like a total CREEP.

If these folks are around her postpartum, she’s gonna have a hard time.

She needs to stand her ground on this one and not let her in-laws stay with them after she has her baby.