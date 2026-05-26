The Ultimate S-Mart Connection: Retail Worker’s Hidden Horror Movie Easter Eggs Unlocks a Customer’s Mind-Boggling Secret Collection

Nothing excites a nerd more than finally finding someone who understands a random reference nobody else ever catches.

Today, we’ll meet a grocery store employee who regularly jokes with customers by saying, “Shop smart, shop S Mart,” which is a reference to Army of Darkness from the Evil Dead series.

Apparently, most customers have no idea what he’s talking about.

But one day, a customer in the self checkout line instantly recognized the quote and turned out to be a massive Evil Dead fan himself.

So, what started as a quick joke at the register suddenly turned into a full conversation about horror movies and prop collections.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

Customer got my joke! 🤓 I work for a local grocery chain that starts with an S. So, bring the huge nerd that I am, I pull out the Evil Dead references. “Thank you for shopping at S Mart! Shop smart, shop S Mart!” A customer was checking out at self checkout and when he finished up his transaction, I did my usual S Mart quote. The customer actually knew what I was talking about! 🤓

For once, it was exciting to meet someone who got the joke.

He turned out to be an Evil Dead fan! He had pictures of his collection of props on his phone that he had to show me. I couldn’t believe it. Almost none of my customers know what I’m talking about when I make random references. One gentleman was wearing a Nakatomi Plaza t-shirt and it took him a few seconds to catch up to my quip, “So, are you going to their Christmas party?” Then, when his brain caught up, he laughed.

Nice! It’s always great to meet people with the same interests.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit can relate.

This person’s dad made a reference to the movie.

Here’s a nerd with appreciation for the story.

Anything is possible.

For this person, their movie of choice is Sling Blade.

What a fun story! Finding other fans out in the wild is always awesome.

He probably gets a lot of funny looks after making the reference, so finally having somebody instantly catch it must’ve made his day.

And the customer immediately pulling out pictures of his prop collection right there in self checkout just makes the whole interaction even better.

Sometimes one random reference is all it takes to make somebody’s day a little better.