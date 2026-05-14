The “Wait and See” Strategy: Why Not Confronting That Suspicious Customer Was the Best Business Move I Ever Made

Working the night shift in pretty much any industry is bound to bring out some colorful characters. Often times, the anecdotes that arise from these types of shifts are so wild- that those who work during the day rarely believe them.

What would you do if a shady customer and their cohorts came in while you were working alone in a hotel? One person randomly shared how this exact scenario wildly paid off for them recently. Here’s what went down.

I Have Received Tips in Many Ways; But Never Quite Like This

There I was, deep into another night audit, when two gentlemen walk in requesting a room.

I asked if they’d like something with two beds; they declined and asked for a suite.

I noticed they had two female companions with them who were very clearly working that night.

Sounds like this guy is taking the “don’t ask, don’t tell” route.

I hesitated at first, but they assured me they only needed the room until noon; so I went ahead and processed the reservation.

While taking his email, I realized this guest was a VIP in the loyalty program.

Given the lower suite rate I had offered him; I let him know I would upgrade him to a semi presidential room as a courtesy.

This guy probably reveled in that.

The gentleman then asked me for an envelope; walked to the restroom; came back; and handed me his passport with the envelope inside and said he had left his comments in there.

I didn’t think much of it and they headed up.

The rest of the night they ordered room service; expensive bottles; ice; beers; mixers.

That bill must have been the stuff of nightmares.

My room service guy walked away with 60 dollars.

Security who helped with the bags; 60 dollars.

Once I got home and finally sat down; I remembered the envelope.

There had to be a wild surprise waiting in there.

400 dollars. Not exact; but pretty close to the upgrade rate.

Nobody had ever tipped me in an envelope before and honestly I was not prepared for that.

I work in Latin America so I am genuinely curious; is it true that front desk agents in the US are not allowed to accept tips on camera?

Customs can vary many places.

How does tipping work at the front desk where you are?

The night shift is something else.

This is bar none the best case scenario here! Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this.

The comments section reveled at the iconic nature of the guest.



One person answered the important questions.



Another congratulated the night auditor.



Someone else encouraged him not to question the generosity.



And another took the chance to share their own anecdotes.



A little upgrading can go a very long way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.