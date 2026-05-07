The Will That Stunned a Family: How a ‘Second-Class’ Daughter Walked Away With Everything

Imagine being abandoned by your father at a young age and growing up with your mom, half brother and stepfather. What would you do if you later discovered that your dad died and left everything to you in his will? Would you be willing to share the inheritance with your mother, or would you keep it all for yourself?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is not sharing! Her question is if that makes her a bad person.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for planning to keep money from my share of my parents apartment. Backstory – I (24f) had a pretty crappy childhood, even tho I was never hungry, I was the unwanted child wearing second-hand clothes, and everything I owned was hand-me-downs. My last memory of my father was when I was around 6 or 7. My parents were screaming at each other and that was the last time I saw my father. My mother already had a new partner, and not long after giving birth to the long-awaited son – he got everything: name-brand clothes, new phones and even if my parents wanted to say no, he cried and still got what he wanted.

Her brother is clearly the golden child.

Today, I live in a rental apartment in Tallinn (Estonia) and my mother sometimes calls me, I sometimes visit if I want to see my friends still in my home town. Quite recently my brother (17) told me that our mother and his father bought a house, they are going to sell the apartment and even tho most of the money from selling the place will go to renovating the house, they will buy him a car (BMW!!!) for 18th birthday! I pretended that I was happy for him, not his fault he was spoiled. (It hurt me, I never got even a new bicycle)

But her fortune was about to change.

A few weeks later my mother called me and told me she was sad to inform me that my father had passed away quite some time ago – she wanted to contact him about selling the apartment and found out that he is no longer with us, his sister will send the death certificate from Finland – his home country he went back. (No wonder I never found anything about him) My mother found a buyer for the apartment and when she sent the death certificate to the notary they informed her that there was a will made by him leaving everything he owned in Estonia to me! (They did not inform me before, as they had no information about death.) Suddenly I owned 50% of my parent’s apartment, as they got it together way before I was born.

Her mother had a request.

Mother explained to me, that I should gift my share to her, as he paid no child support and she raised me alone! (Which is not even true, my step-father was there my whole life) I told her, that I might use my share as a downpayment for my own home in Tallinn. Suddenly both my brother and mother are mad at me. When I pointed out that my brother bragged about a car my mother explained to me how I am an adult now living my own life, and I should not expect my parent’s support at the age of 24! When she was my age she was completely independent.

Taking 50% would mean they can’t even finish all the renovations they started in the house.

She’s not giving her mom the money.

My brother keeps sending me messages that I am selfish and don’t care that it was his home too. They are really mad at me. I am not asking for advice, I will take my 50%, I am asking if that makes me an A. AITA?

Her dad may have abandoned her, but he obviously still cared since he left everything to her. She should definitely keep her 50%.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person encourages her to keep the money.

Another person likes her attitude!

Here’s encouragement to hold her ground!

This person is confused.

Her dad was looking out for her!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a “glass child” who is ready to confront his parents about his nightmare childhood.