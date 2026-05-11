They Had Two Seizures at Work Within a Year, Then Lost Their Job Over Safety Concerns

People get let go from their jobs for all kinds of reasons, but chances are that you’ve never heard anything like this before.

A person who worked at a law firm explained why they were laid off from their position in the story below.

Read on and learn about what happened.

Got Fired – I’m too risky to keep, apparently. “I’ve just been dismissed by a law firm after one year of working, on the aforementioned ground. Story Time: I’ve a condition which is managed but not exactly curable that sometimes causes seizures. I did not inform the employer of this while starting because I myself was not aware of it.

This is serious.

In the past year, I’ve had two seizures at work in the past 13 months. I’ve consulted my doctor, submitted all medical reports, medical certificate and my doctor gave me this Midazolam nasal spray which is to be sprayed nasally in case of emergency. That’s it. I was called in Tuesday. I report directly to the Managing Partner. His secretary calls me randomly on Monday and tells me my contract has been terminated and “sir” will talk to me later about it. I’m on notice period. So after more than 24 hours, he calls me in and says please close the door. So I guess the “insert secretary’s name” has talked to you but I wanted to do this “one-on-one”.

This is sad…

So we’re letting you go. See your health is just too poor. That thing has happened not once but twice. You screamed so loudly that everyone was shocked! We cannot have that risk ! But sir, I’ve not had a seizure in the past 8 months! He goes but you cannot guarantee that it won’t ever happen again right? I said no. How can a person possibly say that! He goes well, we’re not a company and we don’t have the medical infrastructure and all for that kind of responsibility!

They tried to plead their case.

But sir, I carry my spray….no, it’s just too much we’re not a proper company with a team ready to respond in case of medical emergencies. It’s not fair on the co-workers and the support staff to have that much pressure. You need to get better and then work .But sir, it is not a curable condition, at this rate I’ll never be hired. He said, that’s not a question I can answer. I’m not a medical professional. I asked, what about my work. Do you have any issues with that? He said, ‘Not really maybe you could have done better but I don’t have any issues with your work. I’m letting you go because of the health reason not work. I’m sorry. This is the worst part of my job. This is the beginning of the financial year and I am optimizing the firm and unfortunately this is a part of that. Thank you.'”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person knows a little bit about this.

This firing sounds like a lawsuit waiting to happen!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.