May 12, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Traveler Surprised by In-Flight Stretching Video on Chinese Airline

by Matthew Gilligan

woman on a flight

TikTok/@maite.bouzas

Anyone who’s been on a long flight knows that it can be pretty uncomfortable.

Hour after hour of sitting down and shifting around in your seat to lead to a lot of back and shoulder pain.

But it looks like things might be improving in that department…at least in some parts of the world.

A woman named Maite took a flight on a Chinese airline and she showed folks on TikTok how they do things a little bit differently over there.

woman on a flight

TikTok/@maite.bouzas

The video’s text overlay reads, “Chinese airline after a 9.5 hour flight.”

An instructional stretching video played on the TV monitor on the back of the seat in front of Maite.

people stretching on a flight

TikTok/@maite.bouzas

Passengers stretching along with the video.

And Maite got in on the action and stretched, too!

This is a great idea!

woman stretching on a flight

TikTok/@maite.bouzas

Here’s the video.

@maite.bouzas

Experiencia 10/10 🫶✨🇨🇳 #fyp #chinesebaddie #parati #travel

♬ original sound – EpicGamingMusic

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.55.39 AM Traveler Surprised by In Flight Stretching Video on Chinese Airline

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.56.06 AM Traveler Surprised by In Flight Stretching Video on Chinese Airline

And this individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.56.16 AM Traveler Surprised by In Flight Stretching Video on Chinese Airline

All airlines need to start doing this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

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