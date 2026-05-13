Traveler Surprised by In-Flight Stretching Video on Chinese Airline

Anyone who’s been on a long flight knows that it can be pretty uncomfortable.

Hour after hour of sitting down and shifting around in your seat to lead to a lot of back and shoulder pain.

But it looks like things might be improving in that department…at least in some parts of the world.

A woman named Maite took a flight on a Chinese airline and she showed folks on TikTok how they do things a little bit differently over there.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Chinese airline after a 9.5 hour flight.”

An instructional stretching video played on the TV monitor on the back of the seat in front of Maite.

Passengers stretching along with the video.

And Maite got in on the action and stretched, too!

This is a great idea!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

All airlines need to start doing this.

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