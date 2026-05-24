Woman Threatens to Report Boyfriend’s Mother After Discovering Secret Bank Account Monitoring

People really need to learn how to mind their own business, especially when it comes to other adults’ finances.

This woman had spent years watching her boyfriend’s mother keep tabs on his bank account and comment on purchases she personally did not approve of. At first, she tried to ignore it because the mother worked at the bank and acted like she was only trying to help.

But things crossed a major line after this woman received a payout from a car accident. Not long after, she started getting comments about how quickly she was spending the money.

Then, after things finally settled down for a while, the boyfriend’s mother started checking their accounts again and messaging them about car loan payments.

That was enough to finally push her over the edge.

Read on to see what the woman is considering doing now.

AITA for telling bfs mom to stay out of his bank account? My BF(24m) and I(23f) have been together for 5 years. We have our own home and an 8 month old son. BFs mom is the kind of woman who’s always kept notes on everything going on and tends to be controlling. She also works at the bank where we both have accounts at. For years, (even before we started dating) she’s kept tabs on his account. He would make a purchase and within a few hours to a day, she would call or text and reprimand him for making a purchase she didn’t approve of.

In reality, her behavior is against the law.

I was never one to speak up to her about it (despite me being weirded out by it) because I chalked it up to her trying to be helpful. To this day she’s still often viewing his account. However, in Dec 2024 I got a payout from a car accident that was deposited into the account at that bank. I used the money for necessary maintenance on my car and vet visits. She messaged my BF about a week later that I “was going through the money awfully fast. This immediately made me really mad. When you work at a bank, it’s illegal and a violation of policy to view family members and coworkers bank accounts. Because of these rules and an invasion of my privacy, I kindly messaged her and asked that she stay out my account. She left me on read and I know she was talking behind my back to BF’s family, but I needed to make a boundary.

Fed up, she messaged her boyfriend.

Things were fine for a while, until a few days ago. BFs mom messaged him and told him to make sure we got our car loan paid before 30 days. We literally paid it that day. At this point I lost it. I had enough of this woman being in our accounts. I also messaged BF that night with the following, “I understand she’s just trying to help, but if your mom is in our accounts again, I’m gonna go to [CEO] (It’s a small chain). She’s not supposed to be in coworker or family accounts. We were specifically told that. It’s an invasion of privacy. I know she’s used to handling and keeping an eye on everything, but this isn’t hers to handle.”

I tried to be as nice as possible but I was furious. She has no business being in our accounts when we’re grown adults with our own home and child.

Now, people have different opinions on what happened.

BF called her the next morning and she was upset at my threat to tell the CEO on her. Apparently, she’s been helping out a loan officer and was given a list on accounts to contact regarding a late loan. However, it’s her responsibility to uphold the policy and not access the account. She should’ve told this loan officer that she’s not supposed to be in the account and had someone else handle it. Instead she texted BF about it. I’ve explained till I’m red in the face that it’s weird she’s keeping tabs on our accounts. It makes me uncomfortable to have somebody up in my business that’s not theirs to be in. BF doesn’t understand how it’s weird and says I’m overreacting. His friend says that maybe it’s just their “dynamic.” AITA?

Geez! Sounds like someone needs to cut the umbilical cord.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what’s going on.

According to this comment, she needs to report the woman to the bank.

Here’s someone who doesn’t understand what took so long.

For this person, it’s about switching banks.

Yet another reader who thinks she needs a new bank.

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.

The mother had absolutely no business monitoring grown adults’ bank accounts and making comments about how they spend their money. That already crosses a line, but continuing to do it after being asked to stop makes it even worse.

And the boyfriend brushing this off like it is normal is a huge part of the problem too. Most people would not want their mother constantly checking up on their finances at 24 years old.

He needs to stop worrying about upsetting his mom and setting some actual boundaries.