Woman Upset After Boyfriend Watches Movie They Planned to See Together

It’s a tale as old as time itself…

Well, not exactly THAT old, but you do hear about it happening a lot.

I’m talking about a couple planning on seeing a movie together…and then one of them goes ahead and sees the film without the other person.

Ouch!

It happened again and a woman shared her feelings about what’s going on.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for being upset that my boyfriend watched a movie we had planned as a shared first experience? “My boyfriend and I have been looking forward to a special cinema experience for weeks. We both recently got into a story (a recent sci fi bestseller novel, more precisely its audiobook) and I became really invested in it and got him to listen too. My brother, who shares similar interests, was so excited about it that he even bought a t shirt and gifted us tickets for an IMAX screening a good hour away as a group outing with him and his girlfriend.

They had it all planned out…

It was meant to be a shared event with dinner beforehand where we all experience the movie together for the first time. Today, two days before the planned IMAX visit, my boyfriend told me after work that he was going to the cinema with a friend. They often do this, so I just wished him a good time on Whatsapp and asked him what movie they were watching, but he didn’t answer, even though he was active on his phone.

He blew it!

Later, I asked how it was and found out he had already watched the exact same movie we were supposed to see together as a group the day after tomorrow. When I asked him why they’d pick this movie today, he said because his friend wanted to see it, just a coincidence and it was “just a movie” and that he would still watch it again with us. I asked if he thought that it would be the same experience now. He said it’s not about the movie, but about the people and the experience. However, for me, the issue isn’t about watching it twice (in fact I have already asked another friend to watch it with me later in April) – it’s about the order and the shared experience of watching it for the first time together. I feel hurt because I have really been looking forward to reacting to the movie together, speculating about scenes beforehand, and experiencing everything fresh as a group. Now it feels like that special “first time” moment is gone for me. Sitting beside him in the theater will just feel weird now he knows all the jokes and lines that are coming etc.

She wasn’t happy about this.

I expressed to him that this felt inconsiderate and that, in my view, it was unfair to go ahead and watch it without mentioning it and that I was disappointed. He didn’t really engage with my feelings and eventually ended the conversation, only saying “I have no words” and “good night”. Now I’m left feeling disappointed, confused, and honestly a bit betrayed, while he seems to think I’m overreacting. AITA for calling him inconsiderate about this? Or is his behavior inconsiderate in this situation?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Well, that wasn’t very nice of him..If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.