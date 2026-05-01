A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

I’m pretty sure my female white cat understood everything we said. She also fought big dogs.

I’m surprised she never talked. Well, I guess she didn’t have to talk to be the boss.

So I fully believe what this person is saying about the neighbor’s cat and why they felt the need to share it.

Let’s see what she has to say.

My neighbor’s cat is a tyrant and I’m low-key in love with him There’s a big orange cat who lives two houses down and fully believes he runs this block. His name is Mr. Maxwell (I am not making this up). He screams at my door until I give him treats. He’s fought every dog on the street.

We believe it. But there’s more.

He once dragged an entire slice of pizza out of someone’s trash and stared them down like try and stop me. The neighbor swears he’s “sweet at home” but I’m convinced he’s leading a double life as a mob boss. Anyway, I made him a tiny cape and he wears it like royalty now. The neighbors are divided: half hate him, half worship him.

Nah, they all love him.

One guy calls him “The Feline Menace.” I think he’s our neighborhood’s chaotic protector. I will die for Mr. Maxwell. Even though he scratched my car once for no reason.

He was establishing dominance by leaving his mark, obviously.

Let’s read some comments.

Someone shares a similar cat story.

Cats are people too.

Good luck!

They keep things in order.

Another reader shares a story.

Egyptians knew it.

A catastrophe? No, bossy cats are the anti-heroes we all eventually admit we love.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who cannot get their neighbors to keep their barking dogs inside.