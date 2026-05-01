May 1, 2026 at 6:35 pm

A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

by Mila Cardozo

grumpy cat

Shutterstock

I’m pretty sure my female white cat understood everything we said. She also fought big dogs.

I’m surprised she never talked. Well, I guess she didn’t have to talk to be the boss.

So I fully believe what this person is saying about the neighbor’s cat and why they felt the need to share it.

Let’s see what she has to say.

My neighbor’s cat is a tyrant and I’m low-key in love with him

There’s a big orange cat who lives two houses down and fully believes he runs this block.

His name is Mr. Maxwell (I am not making this up).

He screams at my door until I give him treats.

He’s fought every dog on the street.

We believe it. But there’s more.

He once dragged an entire slice of pizza out of someone’s trash and stared them down like try and stop me.

The neighbor swears he’s “sweet at home” but I’m convinced he’s leading a double life as a mob boss.

Anyway, I made him a tiny cape and he wears it like royalty now.

The neighbors are divided: half hate him, half worship him.

Nah, they all love him.

One guy calls him “The Feline Menace.”

I think he’s our neighborhood’s chaotic protector.

I will die for Mr. Maxwell.

Even though he scratched my car once for no reason.

He was establishing dominance by leaving his mark, obviously.

Let’s read some comments.

Someone shares a similar cat story.

Screenshot 2 58719d A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

Cats are people too.

Screenshot 3 a64c53 A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

Good luck!

Screenshot 4 8e0cd0 A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

They keep things in order.

Screenshot 5 a36189 A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

Another reader shares a story.

Screenshot 6 c200a1 A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

Egyptians knew it.

Screenshot 7 A Bossy Cat Rules The Neighborhood, But This Woman Is Happy To Be His Subject

A catastrophe? No, bossy cats are the anti-heroes we all eventually admit we love.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who cannot get their neighbors to keep their barking dogs inside.

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