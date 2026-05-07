The ‘Boundary’ Wall: When Does a Friend Become a Threat to Your Engagement?

It’s hard to tell if someone is socially clueless or manipulative until it’s too late.

So when this bride found herself having to deal with her fiancé’s childhood friend trying to (possibly) sabotage their wedding, she started doing everything to stop her.

But how would you deal with the situation? Would you respect their friendship and risk having a bit of extra stress, or make sure your wedding day is perfect no matter what?

Keep reading for the full story.

Fiancés childhood friend keeps trying to insert herself in our wedding So my (31F) fiancé (34m) has a childhood friend (32F) who keeps trying to insert herself into our wedding. She referred to him as hers. She asked if she was the best man (she’s not). She asked for a sample of our wedding colours so she could match outfits despite not being in the wedding party. Ordered herself a black dress knowing that I am wearing black, went to my fiancé to see if I would mind if she gave a speech. Vented to my mother about not being included and kept out of the loop.

She’s uncomfortable with the situation.

I honestly didn’t even want to invite her, but forgot to block her from a Facebook post and now feel obligated to have her there. After my fiancé told her I didn’t want her to give a speech (which I told him to do), she told him to call her when he was alone. I wasn’t in the room with him when he messaged her about not giving a speech. He told me he would call her today and let me know what happens, but at this point I am ready to uninvite her to the wedding.

It feels like an attempt at something.

It has been nothing but drama and stress since she “got invited” and I don’t need the added stress. I will add that my fiancé has been supportive throughout this whole thing and said he would stick up for me if she said anything nasty about me, which I fully expect her to do. He is very much a peacekeeper and is trying to please everybody, but he will put his foot down for me when needed.

What did Reddit think?

This person thinks the solution is simple.

It’s his responsibility.

Something (scary) to consider.

Something else to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

An interesting perspective.

His friend is embarrassing herself.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.