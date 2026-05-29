Worker Reaches Breaking Point After Two Consecutive Bosses Create Toxic Workplace

Workplace horror stories are supposed to be the exception, but by the account of this employee, it’s starting to feel more like the rule.

One worker left a warehouse job after her supervisor spent his days throwing objects and screaming profanity at staff thought she’d found something better in a receptionist role at a doctor’s office. Spoiler alert: she hadn’t.

This new boss screamed even louder, threw things too, and made a hobby out of targeting teenage employees with threats designed to make them feel trapped.

So after two bosses with the same exact playbook, she started questioning exactly what the workplace had become.

Keep reading for the full story.

Just left my second job this year due to having a boss who screams and throws things, is this the new norm? Earlier this year, I left a job where my supervisor threw and broke items in a warehouse. He would scream at the top of his lungs because he thought that was the best way to get everyone to listen to him. He especially loved to do this while calling people obscene names too.

So one employee thought they’d escaped it, only land right into yet another toxic workplaces.

I left because I felt my nervous system was always on high, and I went to a receptionist position in a doctor’s office. This position was actually worse. The office manager would pull the staff into meetings where she would also scream at the top of her lungs and call everyone — mostly female staff — stupid ****s.

She resorted to throwing things as well — pretty much nothing was off the table.

She threw things as well and slammed her office door to assert dominance. She would scream across the office with patients present. She screamed the second you walked in, screamed about your appearance, and screamed so hard she would turn entirely red.

This boss seemed to use fear as her primary motivator.

The worst thing about this woman is that she had younger staff starting at age 16-17 and was telling them things like “You’ll never find another job like this in medical — you’re too young” and “I dare you to try and find employment elsewhere.” She loved to make people cry.

This employee is starting to wonder what’s in the air that so many bosses feel emboldened to act this way.

Is anyone else seeing an uptick in supervisors who scream at the top of their lungs? I am 45 years old and have no need for this type of environment, so I just walk out. These supervisors are my age and it’s quite bizarre to watch them fly off the handle.

What on earth is making these bosses feel like they can act this way?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about an employee who followed bad orders, then ruined their manager’s career for good measure.

Redditors are sure to have some strong insights.

As a patient, this type of behavior would be a glaring red flag.

Just because toxic behavior is entrenched doesn’t mean everyone else should give up on trying to change it.

The state of the job industry may also have something else to do with it.

Bad bosses are pretty much as old as jobs themselves.

Toxic management isn’t a personality quirk — it’s a choice, made repeatedly, by people who seem to think there are no consequences for their actions.

This unfortunate worker ran into that reality twice in a row, in two completely different workplaces, and both times the person with the title thought volume and intimidation were acceptable substitutes for actual leadership.

The teenagers in that doctor’s office being told they were unemployable elsewhere are the part of this story that doesn’t let go easily. She had the experience and the wherewithal to walk out. They’re still in there.

Nobody earns the right to scream, throw things, or weaponize someone’s inexperience against them, no matter how much seniority, prestige, or power they have.

This employee deserves a workplace that treats her well — here’s hoping the third time’s a charm.