‘You’re on Your Own’: Why a Daughter Refused to Pay Her Mom’s Phone Bill After Being Cut Off Financially

Some people are happy to “help” you financially right up until the moment they can use that support against you when it’s convenient for them.

So, what would you do if your parents suddenly cut off support after an argument, and expected you to cover a bill you never agreed to pay? Would you pay the balance to keep the peace? Or would you refuse because that wasn’t part of the deal?

In the following story, one young woman deals with this exact scenario and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to pay the remaining balance on my moms phone bill? Last summer, I (18F) moved out of my parents’ house. I was very blessed to work with my family and pay a decently low rent, because my parents agreed to help me out financially until I got established. This included my dad paying my car insurance and my mom paying my phone bill and taking care of my cat (due to where I lived, I couldn’t take him with me). I paid for everything else (gas, rent, medical bills, groceries, etc.)

The family trip did not go as planned.

Over spring break, my mom planned a trip for my brother and me. I was very grateful and went with them. On the trip, my mother made lots of backhanded comments and belittling statements. I’ve dealt with this my whole life, so I wasn’t too hurt, but I knew that it wouldn’t get better. I went ahead and left the trip early. Since then, she’s been trying to use things she paid for, like my phone and my cat, to control or punish me.

After she left, her mother started looking for ways to get back at her.

The next day, I get a text from her saying that she’s giving me a couple of days to get my own phone plan and figure out what to do with my cat, that she’s done financially supporting me.

I paid the down payment (around $180) and have started paying for my own number. She is now demanding I pay the remaining balance on the phone (around $496) and says I have to mail the phone back if I don’t. I informed her before I switched that the balance would be there, and she agreed, saying, “I guess that’s what needs to happen.” She’s also claiming I abandoned my cat, even though I’ve been taking care of him within my ability.

Then, her father got involved.

She says that by leaving the family trip and not following her expectations, I’m trying to get the “financial perks” of the relationship without effort.

To make matters worse, my dad has also reacted negatively. He cut off my car insurance and called me a “*****” for leaving a trip that he wasn’t even part of. My parents just recently got divorced, and my mom has been running to him for emotional support.

Now, she’s not sure how to feel.

This has been affecting me a lot. I’m financially stressed. I work, pay bills, and now I have to find a new job and move to cover extra costs I didn’t agree to. On top of that, dealing with their constant guilt, manipulation, and anger is emotionally exhausting. I feel overwhelmed, anxious, and like my autonomy is being challenged at every turn. I’m trying to handle adult responsibilities while not having many resources and its so hard. I just want a mom and dad who support me. And it’s not even about the money. I just want someone who loves me without having to tear me down. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like she’s going through a lot.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about her situation.

This person thinks she should seek help somewhere else.

Here’s someone who finds life hard in this economy.

According to this comment, the mother already agreed to pay it.

For this person, it’s about finding a new home for the cat.

Her parents sound like immature people who need to grow up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who spent years raising her dozen-plus siblings, so now she wants to walk out for good.