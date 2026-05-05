“You’re Too Close”: The Viral Reason a Man Decided to ‘Teach a Lesson’ to the Driver Who Blocked Him In

Parking lots can be wild places!

It’s a free-for-all and people tend to lose their good manners the second they drive into one.

In this story, a driver shared how they reacted after a person parked a little bit too close to their car.

Take a look!

Expensive car parked too close. “A decade ago I was working for a big company that had huge parking lots, a parking garage and still not enough parking spots. I came in pretty early and parked nice between the lines of a parking spot, with my passenger side closer to the line, than the drivers side. So I have some room to get in my car. 8.5 hours later after my shift, grumpy from answering the phone all day. I come back to my parking spot.

What the…?

And this Porsche parked with his right side totally on my parking spot. He was so close that almost my mirror of the driver side, touched his mirror on the passenger side. (That was auto retracted). Not the thing is.. I was driving a opal Corsa back then… It was a old car, not a classic. It was cheap.

Take that!

So yeah instead of getting in the passenger side, I squeezed between my car and his car. Opened my door against his car, and put some pressure behind my door so I could squeeze in. Then I didn’t properly closed my door, so I had to open it again. And mildly hit his car again. Then I drove home.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared a story.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

That’s what you get for parking too close to another car…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who had 15 of his neighbors cars towed at once.