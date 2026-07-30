“I Feel Like I’m Being Hunted”: Woman Reaches Breaking Point Over Unsettling Neighbor Behavior

What you’re about to read sounds like an old episode of The Twilight Zone.

One where a new person in town feels like an outcast because their odd neighbors are always watching…ALWAYS.

But this isn’t a TV show, this is someone’s life!

A woman talked about why she’s creeped out by her neighbors and, to be honest, they do sound pretty disturbing.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here!

Someone is always watching… “My husband & I moved into our house 3 years ago. We live next to an old couple who has lived in their house for 20+ years & across from a multigenerational family with like 5 kids in the house, 2 grandparents & the parents. Pretty quiet neighborhood, not much happening over here. We’re a young couple who work A LOT. Over 60 hours a week each. We are rarely home & when we are, it’s usually just to sleep. We pay someone to do our yard work & don’t spend much time outside when we are home.

This is a bit weird…

On the rare occasion we do go outside, someone is ALWAYS watching. If we’re in our back yard, the old man next to us is peering out of his window into our yard. If we’re in our front yard the grandma across the street is peering out of her window or standing in the garage staring at us. We’ve tried to wave or say hello but never get a response from the older folks. I took some time off of work while my husband was working so I was by myself most days. I noticed every morning when I opened the curtains in the front of my house, the grandma across the street would come out her front door, talking on the phone & stand at the end of the driveway looking directly into my house.

What is up with these people…?

The windows are in my living room (where I would sit in the morning to drink coffee & watch TV) so she has a clear view of me. Her mailbox is on my side of the street & she would walk to the mailbox 10+ times a day to check if the mail had been delivered (it comes at the same time every single day so the only explanation I have for the repeated trips is so she can get a better view into my home). The last few mornings I have been closing the curtains as soon as I see her waddle to the end of her driveway which has made her staring sessions shorter.

Jeez!

BUT this morning, when I re-opened the curtains after her first attempt at watching me, I noticed she has set up a swing in her garage that is facing my house. She opens the garage, pulls her swing up to the edge & sits there staring at my house. They have a huge backyard with a deck & pool so her sitting in the garage is odd to me when they have that nice set up in the back.

This does sound creepy.

I’m not sure how I would go about approaching the neighbors to get this to end but I am extremely uncomfortable in my own home & don’t even want to step foot outside anymore. I planned on doing my yard work myself while I had some time off work but the thought of being watched the entire time gives me the creeps. Any advice would be so appreciated!”

Take a look at what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this person had a lot to say.

That’s a bit unsettling, don’t you think?

I wonder what these people want…

Hopefully, she gets to the bottom of it at some point!

This woman’s neighbors are really creeping her out!