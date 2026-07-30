Her Roommate’s Behavior Is Making College Miserable—And She’s Reached Her Breaking Point

I’d venture to say that most of us want to be liked by other people, right?

It just makes life so much easier when you’re not having conflict with the folks you have to interact with.

But, unfortunately, sometimes that’s easier said than done.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about the dilemma she’s having with the people she lives with…and it sounds pretty miserable.

Check out what’s going on.

Roommates don’t like me and tried to bully me. “I moved in with these girls I didn’t know. I noticed a vibe with one of them and she avoided me and the other one I tried speaking to her and she seemed oddly shy and mostly quiet. They were both friends and it was just me. There were no established rules in the house and I think we all went with the flow. I also believe that there was not good communication for living standards. I think I was being too nice to them and it was lowkey people pleasing.

She has a lot going on…

I also suffer from depression and I’ve been having a hard time in university. We also have a roommate agreement and if you bring in a guest that they are invited only 2 times a week. Within my first month one of my roommates brought in her boyfriend without even telling any of us which makes her inconsiderate and it went from him sleeping two times a week to him moving in.

Ugh!

At that point she started taking advantage of me. Then her man left his trash on the counter and I trashed it. She would normally invite their male best friend and they excluded me and I always stayed in my room. Meanwhile they didn’t tell me that their friend was coming over and he was coming almost everyday. I still stayed quiet. Then the roommate made her complaints about the house frequently and it was over very minor things.

This roommate is pretty awful.

There are moments where she left dishes in the sink for two days, used my food from my cabinet without my permission, left dishes and went home, made messes on the stove when cooking and even leaving their clothes in the dryer for days. It was just a house with little to no communication and I also found her giving me the silent treatment and everyone she saw me she was always angry. She would normally slam doors and slam plates.

It gets worse.

Also sighing heavily and when I’d enter the apartment and she’s cooking she will tell her man to stop talking. They would also ignore my messages on the group chats and make passive comments in an angry tone that she needs to broom to sweep or about the dryer. Her energy was affecting the whole house and sometimes I’d be studying and she would be sighing so loudly to disrupt me and make so much noise with her phone. I also notice that someone entered my room when I wasn’t home and it’s because I felt a presence there.

She finally had to say something.

Then one day I sent her a message because her energy was affecting the house and I also felt like she wanted to make my life a living hell because she was so entitled to the space and tried to micromanage me and control the environment. I apologized for messes that I thought I made and she accepted my apology. So she decided to build a case against me and document messes I made a month ago and dogpiled on me about messes I’ve made over a month ago and commanded that I “need” to change like she’s my mother. Then afterwards she became more passive aggressive and was talking to me in a rude tone and slamming doors more. Her and her stupid dirty man will be blasting music so I’ll feel bad.

She needs to get out of this place ASAP.

I started leaving the house more because she was making me mad. When I was studying with my friend, both of my roommates gave me an evil glare and just stood at the door staring at me. Even her boyfriend was giving me a glare for no reason. Then I went home and shown in picture for 3 days the kitchen was a total mess and mind you our apartment is normally clean. Pan on the stove for 3 days and sink full of dishes for 5 days. They intentionally messed up the kitchen to spite me and then they entered and locked my room for no reason when I was gone. I ended up sending a text message and the girl told me to wash her own dishes and then I was given the silent treatment again.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And this individual spoke up.

Jeez, talk about an awkward situation.

This is brutal.

And she knows what she has to do…

She needs to ditch these folks and find a new place to live!