A Child’s Determination To Collect Sunday School Stickers Led To A Hilarious Game Of Rule-Bending

This woman discovered that her young son had developed a clever obsession with collecting stickers at Sunday school. Because he kept getting more than what he could have, the Sunday school teachers started implementing rules. But as new rules applied, the boy kept changing his strategy right along with them.

While he technically followed every rule the teachers gave him, he always seemed to find a way to maximize the number of stickers he could take home. As the teachers adjusted their rules, he adapted his strategy right along with them. What followed was a clever battle between a little boy who loved stickers and teachers who kept trying to limit his supply.

Read the full story below and be prepared to smile and be impressed with a young little boy who seemed determined to outsmart his Sunday school’s policy on collecting stickers.

The Sticker Grift: Toddler vs Sunday School Teachers My son is incredibly good at getting what he wants, while still technically following the rules. He is 3 and he already runs laps around me and his father. The best example of this is the ongoing battle he has between the Sunday school teachers and his mighty need to obtain all the stickers in the room.

This woman noticed how his son loved getting stickers from his Sunday school.

His first Sunday that he’d aged up into the 2’s and 3’s room was the first time he’d seen a pile of stickers available for the kids to play with. When we went to pick him up, he ran over to the table, grabbed two handfuls of sticker packs, and tried to head out. He was told by the teachers that those were church stickers, and he had to leave them for other kids. But he could take his bestickered craft paper home. He wasn’t thrilled. He tried it again a few times and failed. So he eventually accepted… and plotted.

He started layering the stickers on his craft paper.

Over the next few months, he started layering more and more stickers on the craft paper he was allowed to take home. Until he eventually was coming home with nearly a quarter inch thick pile of stickers on his paper. Stickers that would then end up on his car seat, the car door, him, and eventually, our house. The teachers had tried a number of ways to distract him, apparently, like watching videos and playing with him to try to stop his sticker grift. While it would work for a bit, it only took a couple of seconds of not watching him like a hawk, and he’d be back adding more stickers to his paper.

The school started putting limits on how many stickers a kid can use on their craft paper.

This past Christmas, it came to my attention that his class had new rules. There were limits to how many stickers the kids were allowed to use per craft. I didn’t say much to my son, as I didn’t want to bring attention to it, but he had that look that told me he knew, and he was back to plotting. This last Sunday, I went to pick him up and when I said his name, the teacher went “humph, right… him.” So I asked what happened.

Apparently, the boy knew how to get more stickers without breaking the rules.

She explained that he’d been fine. But he had done all of the crafts multiple times by asking different teachers to help him, bringing home at least 2 of each craft option. Because with every craft he did, he could get more stickers. I’m interested to see what the next rule he complies with is, or if the teachers will just give up until he heads to the 4’s and 5’s room next year.

Honestly, the boy is a genius! He wasn’t breaking any rules. He was simply finding loopholes that the adults hadn’t anticipated. While the teachers were justified in setting limits, his persistence and problem-solving skills are impressive!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s look at what other Redditors say.

This user shares their thoughts.

This person shares a story of someone they knew.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Another valid remark.

And lastly, this one feels sorry.

Kids can be surprisingly creative when they’re determined to get what they want.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.