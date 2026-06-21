A Hotel Employee Caught Two Fraudsters Trying to Book a Room With Stolen Credit Cards — and Stopped Them Cold

If you have a job that forces you to work with the public on a day-to-day basis, you’re inevitably going to have to deal with some folks who will push the boundaries and test your limits.

It’s sad but true, friends!

And mixed in with all those people are gonna be some folks who think they can rip you off or pull some sort of a scam on you…so beware!

In today’s story, a hotel front desk worker shared a story about a couple of would-be scammers who tried to pull a fast one on them.

Check out what happened!

Fraud’s Cool, Right? “Tonight gentle reader, we shall speak of a criminal mastermind thwarted, of justice prevailing, and miscreants humbly learning their lesson. Okay, that may be a bit much. Buttercup the Emotional Support Unicorn is in her paddock over by the coffee station if anyone needs some magical sparkles right now.

It was a pleasant evening behind the hotel front desk…

It’s been a nice enough night. I’ve been catching up on old Batman cartoons when the phone rings. “Hey, uh, do you have any rooms available for like, right now?” Gentle readers, I have been doing this job for a long time and let me tell you, the Skwrl Senses are a-tingling right away. Oh boy. I tell the caller that yes we do, and our rates. Hopefully the room and tax is high enough to dissuade the bearer of bad vibes – ah nope, they’re showing up ten minutes later. Nuts. The car is a very nice sports car. The driver isn’t old enough to drink yet. I type in the info from his license, and then ask for a card for payment.

This was getting interesting…

There is a sensation not unlike Buttercup tugging my sleeve as he hands me the card. It’s one of those nice metal ones, with the name of a fancy bank and probably a decent limit. It also has a woman’s name on it. “I’m sorry, but I am going to need another form of payment.” “It’s cool, it’s my girlfriend’s card.” Of course it is. “No, it’s not cool. You cannot use someone else’s card.” “Oh, does she need to be here?”

You can sniff out a scammer anywhere!

Young man, if you are as stupid as you are pretending, I do not think you should be driving… “Is she in the car?” “Yeah, but she doesn’t have her ID…” Of course she doesn’t. The Skwrl senses are ringing loudly at this point. “I need a valid card, a valid ID, and a person, and all three need to match or you will not be getting a room tonight.” It is at this point that I have slipped into Dad Voice. Being single, I don’t get to use it very often, but it’s good when I do, and this guy is young enough that I can see him flinch. “Uh… I have a card I can try, but it’s probably not gonna work…” The card is another fancy one, from the same fancy bank, but with his name on it. Strange that he and his girlfriend would have identical cards, but I try anyway.

Well, what a shocker…

I am completely unsurprised when it declines. He has a very fancy car, fancy credit cards, and yet he can’t swing a $120 authorization? Harrumph. He dips out to go and “talk to his girlfriend”, which in my experience usually means the person just doesn’t want to admit they can’t afford the room. To my great surprise, she actually walks in about ten minutes later. “So my boyfriend says you don’t wanna use my card if I’m not here.” Her tone is snotty and abrasive. I think I now know why the boyfriend has spent all his money, but she hasn’t… “That is correct. I need to have a valid card, valid ID, and the person they belong to. Fraud protection.” She doesn’t like that. “Well, um… I don’t have my ID, but I’ve got a photo of it on my phone?” Please remind me that I need to print a photograph of a hotel room. Maybe get it laminated.

Nope!

“Sorry. Physical ID only.” “But that’s all I have.” Her tone is the same, but she’s trying a sad little puppy face. “Then I hope you have a good night. The door is to your right.” The pair leave, presumably to find someplace else with less stringent rules about fraud. Some grand and mysterious place, full of magic and wonder, no doubt.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, these two were quite a dynamic duo, huh?

You can say that again!

Good on this worker for shutting them down in a hurry.

They weren’t about to fall for this scam!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.