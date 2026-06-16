A Man’s Neighbors Won’t Stop Harassing Him — He Doesn’t Know What to Do Next

Whew…this isn’t good.

We’ve said it before, but it’s time to drive this point home again…

Having bad neighbors can really put a damper on your ENTIRE LIFE.

You feel like there’s no escape and the stress is enough to drive even the most well-adjusted person up the wall.

It’s awful!

In today’s story, a guy got honest about what he’s dealing with in regard to his neighbor and it ain’t pretty…not by a long shot.

Read on and see what you think.

Neighbor’s harassment gets worse the more I ignore it. “We bought our house last August, and love absolutely everything about it. The house to the south of us was a rental, and the tenants were very quiet.

Something evil was lurking…

About a month into us living in our new house, the rental went up for sale. Around November, we noticed the garage roof of that property was being redone. Okay cool, someone is buying it. Well the next day into their job, there is an absolute pile of debris in my backyard and front yard, around their garage. I have one of those fun lots with no easement, and their garage was built 30 years ago, a few feet onto our property line, so nothing we can do about that. I have a post, probably my most recent post before this, of the mess they had made. They had no dump trailer, just used my yard. I called the police, had them document it, and on top of that three days later, they were back in my backyard trying to finish the roof.

What was up with these folks…?

I abruptly threw all of their stuff out of my backyard onto their driveway and escorted all 4 of them out with no nice words to say, making it very clear I’m not going to let this jerk do whatever he wants. I sensed immediate entitlement. Skip through the winter, no yard work with snow, my privacy fence did its job, but then spring hits. If I’m checking my mail and he’s out there, he always has something snarky to say like “how ya doin? No? Love ya, neighbor!” With a smug look on his face. They use the public parking on both sides of our house for their guests, and their cars. So that nothing is in front of their house, but always in front of ours. I’ll be working in my garage and they will be on a walk yelling my name knowing they will get my attention, but I’ll just stare at them and go back to what I was doing.

Wow, this guy is a real gem!

He likes to drink and drive on his way home from work, he has made that very clear throughout the winter snow, he will throw his beer cans and empty shooters in my yard as he rounds the corner for his house. She made a Facebook post when the roof stuff happened, because I was throwing the debris back in their yard, and told everyone I was on drugs and they don’t understand why I’m doing what I’m doing, and they are going to call CPS on us for abusing our kid and dog, like the most unhinged things ever were said before they even closed on their house. I don’t even have a Facebook, because eww, drama. So I obviously never reacted to that either, also I don’t care what people think about me so thats good too.

But wait, there’s more!

The grandma, the guy’s mom, is a known tweaker who has made these last 6 months her hobby. She’s the one that tries to yell stuff at me the most, I think. Now, we are well into the mowing season at this point, and I mow every single Sunday. Usually in the morning, but I try to at least get it done by peak heat. From Thursday-Sunday they decided to have a garage sale all day every one of those days.

These people sound like they LOVE the drama.

And yep, cars parked all over both sides of OUR house instead of theirs. And I started mowing and ohhh my god, by the 4th lap, I had two of the family members trying to get in my way when I reached the sidewalk, and without looking or talking to them I would go around. Within two more laps of that, 8 of them are screaming things, trying to get in my face, I have music blasting in my ear buds and I am ignoring them. Like, to hell with your 4 day garage sale, I’m mowing my yard. Next thing I know, some old guy is running behind me, trying to find the key to shut it off or something? He was reaching frantically. So I put the mower in Rabbit mode and I’m DRAGGING this guy behind me across my yard! He eventually lost his grip halfway to my front porch, but manage to grab my water bottle and tried to hit me with it, but he was intoxicated already or something because he missed terribly.

Sometimes, you have to get the authorities involved.

Well, I immediately got off my mower and called the police. Still haven’t said a word. I asked dispatch to send somebody and I would keep mowing. The cops came over, I had it all documented, and I asked him to watch me finish mowing, because they were mad at me. I’ve been told my multiple people “that family loves drama” and that 3 of them have had No Contact Orders on each other before, worked at the same place too, all 3 of them. They had to all be fired at once because they all got NCOs on each other. So I’ve always known not giving them attention just makes them more angry.

Good grief!

Well they keyed our cars that same Sunday night. My girlfriend has the more expensive car, they put a 1.5ft smiley face on my son’s door, where his car seat is. Filed a report with the same cop from the day before, and he says he knows them and has dealt with them before and he knows it was them but i needed proof… Recommended I get angles on everything I can with cameras. I got a few phone calls throughout the week while I was out of town for work, and didn’t think anything of it. But last night, around midnight when we had been sleeping for a couple of hours, I start getting phone calls. After the 4th one I answered but didn’t say anything, and it was him.

That sounds like a threat to me…

He even said his name and started calling me a jerk, but I hung up. Then I got a text “stay safe neighbor,” which I then blocked the number. Then the restricted calls started, so I turned my phone off. Then he messages my girlfriend saying I need to trim part of my tree thats hanging over his driveway or he will call the city. I stayed up for a couple of hours to watch the yard, because I know he was wasted. Again. His family has a big farm and lots of property, so I know he has access to firearms, we do not because we don’t like them. It doesn’t feel annoying anymore, it feels unsafe. The police knocked on their door the day of the keying, but nobody answered and they haven’t gone back since, but the harassment has multiplied seven fold and its just getting worse. I ordered 8 Swann CCTV cameras this morning, and I will pay to have them professionally installed, because our Blink cameras just aren’t cutting it. Don’t use Blink. Any tips or similar stories would be appreciated. These people are getting expensive and we just want to pretend like they don’t exist.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another person chimed in.

You really gotta feel sorry for anyone who finds themselves in this situation

Because if home is where the heart is and someone is making it a living hell, then you have no refuge…

And nobody wants that!

Poor guy…

Well, this sounds like a total nightmare…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.