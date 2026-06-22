A Routine Toy Store Checkout Turns Suspicious After A Worker Questions The Customer’s Order

I’m 99% sure the story you’re about to read is about Toys ‘R Us, the famous toy store that closed up shop several years back. I remember going to my local store in the final days and stocking up on discounted products.

This story took place around that time, and it sounds like the dad in this story was doing the same thing. Except he either made a simple mistake or was trying to steal.

Either way, his son was innocent and honest. Keep reading for all the details.

Dad you forgot these! A couple months ago I worked for an infamous toy store that went out of business all around the states. So this dad and his kid are coming up to the register and start unloading their cart half full of toys. Before I start scanning the dad right away says something along the lines of “I want this bag, but it doesn’t have a price tag so I’m gonna give you this bag to replace that bag”

It wasn’t a big deal.

People did this all the time so I didn’t really mind it and I scan the bag he didn’t want and he put the bag he wanted back in his cart. So I finish up scanning every item and at this point of time the store was liquidating everything at 50%-70% off of the entire store, and as he was about to swipe his card, and his son goes “Dad you forgot to give him these toys!” And the kid pulls out 2 cars from the bag and hands them to me.

The cars weren’t even expensive!

I just smile at the kid and look at the dad and ask if he wants these items too. He obviously said yes without looking at me and he started to turn kinda red and just looked at his kid. The cars ended up to be something like 1$ each so I didn’t really care that he tried to take them. His total ended up to no more than 20$ so I just kinda chuckled and he walked out embarrassed saying something to the kid.

I wonder if the dad really was trying to steal the cars or if he simply forgot they were in there and was embarrassed because it looked like he was stealing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

Kids don’t like to pretend they’re younger than they really are.

Hopefully, the dad learned a lesson that day.

Another person did the same thing when he was a kid.

A buffet worker weighs in.

It’s sad that so many parents try to lie to get things for free, and they do it right in front of their kids. What do they think they’re teaching their kids? That it’s okay to lie and steal? Is that really the lesson they want their kids to learn?

Especially in this story, it’s not like the cars were even expensive. Why try to steal them? What’s the point?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.