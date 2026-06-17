A Tearful Customer’s Card Was Declined at the Register—Then the Store Manager Stepped In

Imagine working as a cashier, and a customer’s credit card is declined. What would you do if they didn’t have another way to pay?

The easy answer would be that they don’t get to buy anything, right?

In this story, it’s a little bit trickier because the customer’s husband already left the store with the groceries while she was attempting to pay for them.

The manager got involved, and it didn’t exactly go the way the cashier expected.

Keep reading for all the details.

Well, Blame Me for caring if you all lose money then…. I’m a cashier at a grocery chain that breeds special snowflake behavior in our customers. Weeks ago a couple came through my lane and spent roughly 200 dollars worth of groceries. Apparently, the man left with the building before the transaction was complete. The woman swiped 2 cards, both of them declined twice a piece.

This is definitely a problem.

I got very nervous because I just had this job for barely a month, and as I said, her man LEFT WITH THE GROCERIES. I politely ask if she had another card. She told me she didn’t. At that point I asked if her husband was coming back with the groceries.

The manager definitely didn’t seem understanding.

She deflected the question. I excused myself to get the manager because at this point my line was getting backed up, and I just did not know what to do. The manager voids her entire order and puts her aside to speak with her. My next day of work, I was scolded by my manager for “not showing this woman compassion” and “not apologizing that her card didn’t work”.

The manager didn’t know the whole story.

Little did my manager know, that I have had dozens of customers who cards have declined during the transaction, and in all of those times, they paid up with cash after 2 declined swipes at most, and they were not with someone who left our store with unpaid for merch… In those situations I did say “I’m sorry but your card has been declined” But in this situation, I was too concerned about losing my job or not getting my next paycheck behind this (with that said, I was not rude to this woman nor visibly irritated with her) I never found out if they ever paid or not, and I do not even care at this point.

It might’ve been a good idea to tell the manager that additional information.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person tells another story about working as a cashier, but it had a very different ending.

Another person thinks the manager is wrong and fell for a scam.

This is a very good point.

Yeah, this isn’t very logical.

The manager must have been from the old school way of thinking that the customer is always right. In this case, the customer was clearly wrong. Even if it wasn’t an intentional scam, the woman couldn’t pay for items that her husband had already taken out of the store.

This is why some stores check receipts before you leave the store. It seems logical to require customers to pay before leaving the store with anything.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.