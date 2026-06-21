A Waitress Accidentally Spills Red Wine On A Customer’s White Jacket And Is Terrified She Will Lose Her Job

Hey, we all make mistakes at work…

It’s part of life and no one is exempt from screwing up from time to time!

The important thing is to learn from it and move on.

But some folks really like top beat themselves up over and over again when they blow it.

A waitress opened up in the story below and explained why she’s upset about a fail at work.

Let’s take a look!

Spilled a Red Sangria on my Table. “I’ve been serving for about a month and I’m 19 so I really don’t have much room for error here. I’ve been working at this restaurant as an expo for about a year before I got moved up to server and never once broke a glass or spilled anything in months of running food and drinks. I don’t have any excuse at all, yesterday at the beginning of the rush I was bringing 3 sangrias to my table of 3 ladies that were very nice before this happened.

Hey, accidents happen…

I was careless and leaning to put the second sangria on the table and my tray wobbled and the one left on my tray fell and broke on the table, glass shattered everywhere red wine got on the women’s white jean jacket that was on the chair and the entire full restaurant watched it happen. The ladies were obviously very mad, I moved their table and my manager came to talk to them, and I tried my best to soak her jacket and get the wine off of it but was unable to. There were some stains on the right sleeve. I kept serving them for the next two hours, obviously letting them know their next drinks and the ladies food would be covered whole and my manager decided to cover their whole bill which was 200.

They sound kinda pushy, let’s be honest…

They also asked for gift cards after so my manager gave them $100 in gift cards. I obviously told my manager I would pay for the bill or the gift cards but he wouldn’t let me. He wasn’t that angry at me but has to tell my GM who is more intense and doesn’t trust me because of course I’ve only been serving for a month. I’m going to see him when I go to work tomorrow and I am terrified and mortified, it took so long to get to this position and I was so excited to be serving and I can’t believe how badly I screwed it up. I have nothing to say for myself either obviously this was completely on me. The lady also took my managers number and is expecting them to reimburse her for the stain on her jean jacket. I feel like no one has ever done anything so bad here especially when they were just a month into the job. I honestly don’t know how to come back from this I’m so ashamed.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared a story.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

You live and you learn, right?

And it’s best not to dwell on things like this.

Also, you’d be hard pressed to find any waiter or waitress who hasn’t done something similar.

Hey, we all make mistakes…accept it and move on!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.