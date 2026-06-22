A Woman Says Her Father Never Overcame His Sleeping Pill Addiction, Leaving Lasting Damage In Her Life

Parents with addictions are always tricky to deal with.

This girl shares how her dad’s addiction affected her entire life.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for complaining to my family it’s my dad fault for not overcoming his addiction? Even before I ( 17 y, F) was born, my dad (51 y, M) struggled with heavy sleep medication addiction(I know, not the usual addiction but it is more serious than you think), to the point where he would heavily hallucinate and sleep all day.

Things have always been rough with the dad…

He even got us(little 8 year old me and him) on a car crash with a motorcycle because he took the meds before driving me to school. Tough. My family (and I mean the entire family.) always supported him, but he never really got better. I would assume my dad thought it wasn’t that kind big of a deal, but he would often go to me as a kid and say “I know you talk how much an addict I am to your friends!” when I didn’t even have friends, which is kinda of weird. But not the main focus here. On 2024, my dad overdosed by taking too much medication. He got 3 months off work by the physiatrist orders.

UH OH…

Me and my mom supported him the most we could. My mom took care of him like a baby, and locked away his drugs (giving only the recommended amount so the abstinence wouldn’t kill him) but he always complained, yelled. When my aunt came here to help him, he yelled at her too. When I was crying about what happened and said we just wanted to help, he began to say “I thought we understood each other!”, mainly because of the whole depression thing. And I do understand the depression. But I don’t understand why he doesn’t wanna accept help. But the months passed, he said he went totally clean to me and my mom. Said he never felt better! And I was so happy, you know?

That’s INSANE!

I thought it was finally over. But it seems I was wrong, and nobody told me until it was too late. This year, he got suspended by work 2 months by the psychiatrist again, and then my family finally told me the truth: he never did get better. He lied. He sneaked to buy the meds. When my mom finally discovered, she threw them on the toilet, but my dad grabbed them on the toilet water.(This part I really didn’t understand. I thought she flushed, or at least that how I interpreted when she told me.)

She’s so done with him!

So, his addiction got worse. As I said, dad got 2 months off work, right? So we don’t know when we will get some money again, so we are kinda on a thin line. I had to suspend some activities (like martial arts training) because of it. I was clearly frustrated, then my dad said: “It’s not my fault, you know it.” But I do think it’s his fault. He lied to me, he refused help…and treated my mom like trash when she was just trying to help him. I vented to my mom, and she agreed with me, but some other family members didn’t. So, AITAH or not?

GEEZ! That sounds horrible!

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Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user knows how bad addictions can get.

This user explains the struggle of having parents with addictions.

This user knows none of this is the girl’s fault.

This user understands that this girl is not the one at fault here.

This user believes this girl needs counseling for herself.

Somebody needs to find their own peace here.

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