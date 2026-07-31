She Let Her Son Pick Out Candy as a Reward — His Dad Didn’t Know and Let Him Pick Out More

In marriage, it’s generally a good idea to always tell the truth and not to keep secrets from your spouse. However, there are times that an innocent little secret, like giving your child a piece of candy, may seem like no big deal.

In this story, for the child, it’s actually a really big deal in the best way possible! When his mom tells him, “Don’t tell your dad,” the boy obeys, and it really works in his favor!

This is a humorous and wholesome story where the kid wins, and the parents have no idea.

Let’s read all about it.

“Don’t tell your dad” – I watched a little boy win at life today. I was the customer in line at the checkout, and the cashier was ringing me out when a family (mom, dad and a ~7 year old boy) pulled up behind me. Dad immediately wandered away while mom started loading her groceries on the conveyer belt. After she loaded a few things, she turned to the boy and said “you were really good today, would you like to pick out a chocolate?” The boy got super happy, grabbed a kinder egg and put it on the conveyer belt.

This kid is living the dream!

Mom then tells him “don’t tell your dad” Dad comes back and mom says she forgot something so dad continues loading the belt while mom walks away. Dad then turns to his son and says “you were really good today, would you like to pick out a chocolate?”

I have never in my life seen a kid look so happy.

These parents were meant for each other.

He picks another kinder egg and puts it on the belt. Sure enough, dad then says “don’t tell your mom” I didn’t say anything to ruin this kids wonderful 2 chocolate day, but I had a good chuckle walking out of there.

I wonder how many times this kid has had the exact same experience. So cute!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Yes, don’t lie!

This is impressive!

Maybe!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

Some kids need to learn to stop talking!

That little boy was rewarded for good behavior and double rewarded for keeping a secret! His parents will never know.

Such a cute story!

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