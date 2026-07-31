The New Boss Banned Leaving Early. Now One Employee Collects Extra Overtime Every Single Pay Period.

New managers often like to change the rules without really understanding the rules or way the employees have been doing something a certain way for a long time. Often, they don’t understand how changing the rules impacts the employees or the company. Sometimes it can work out well, but often there are consequences the manager didn’t see coming.

In this story, one employee explains what happens when a new manager changes the time clock rules at a big box store location even though corporate has not officially changed the rules. She decides to comply and ends up working overtime for the first time at this job.

She seems happy about it, but I wonder how long it will be before her manager catches on.

Keep reading for all the details.

“New” time clock rules…thanks for the OT I work for a very large big box store. We are given a 9 minute ‘cushion’ where we can punch in or out without penalty. So since my shift starts at 1pm I can punch in at 12:51 and not be considered early and can punch at 1:09 without being considered late. The same goes for our end of shift punch outs.

Here’s what the employees have been doing.

My department is encouraged to take the 9 minutes before to get set up before the shift starts (we work in the back room, sorting new product off the delivery trucks). Since we are not allowed to have over time, we’ve also been punching out 9 minutes before shift end. My store has recently reorganized the management team and my department got a new manager.

Things are about to change.

In a department meeting we were told that we are no longer allowed to punch out at 9:51pm (it is still allowed by corporate). She feels that we can still get a lot of work done in that last ten minutes. I asked “what if we punched in at 12:51?” She said “That doesn’t matter. The shift ends at 10pm, you punch out at 10pm.” Ok, fine. First paycheck after this new rule has me with almost 2 hours worth of over time.

Take the overtime and enjoy it!

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person has a prediction.

One person knows the most accurate way to track employees’ time.

Here’s a suggestion about how to get even more overtime.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

Make it make sense!

Some managers make it very obvious that they don’t know what they’re doing. If only they realized it!

She should enjoy the overtime until corporate catches on and possibly share what she’s doing with her coworkers.

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