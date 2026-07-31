“Turn It Down”: Neighborhood Reaches Boiling Point Over Woman’s Non-Stop Car Concerts and Smoke

When you’re home, where do you spend the majority of your time, in your home or your car? I think most people would say their home, but one young woman in this story spends almost all her time in her car.

This is a problem for her neighbors because she’s just not sitting there quietly. She’s blasting loud music through her car speakers and smoking.

Talk about inconsiderate!

Now, her neighbors are wondering how to get her to turn the music down and/or go inside where they don’t have to hear it.

Let’s read all about it.

Weed, Lives in Car in her driveway, LOUD music Okay, SO….looking for advice. We live in a townhome. We all have a shared alley to which all of our small driveways connect. Our next door neighbor is a female with a middle school aged son and a young adult daughter. Her husband is a prison guard and is rarely home.

This is so weird!

The adult female neighbor spends the majority of her time (about 20/24 hours a day) in her car with the car on. While in her car, she smokes significant amounts of pot (it’s not legal in our state. I don’t judge or care as long as I don’t have to smell it all the time), plays her music VERY loudly, tosses her fast food trash out her window, and makes her kids come out to her to talk to them through her window. Her kids are left alone in the house with a small dog we have only seen twice in the several years we’ve lived here.

Yikes! I’m surprised the police didn’t arrest her!

Any neighbor who approaches her car and politely asks that she turn her music down or possibly not smoke pot in the shared space is screamed at by her. I mean, SCREAMED at. She loses her mind. Someone called the cops on her one time and she called the cops rude and screamed at them, cursing at them, threatening to sue them and more until they eventually left.

They just want to be able to sit outside without dealing with her noise and smell.

Look, I’m all about living the way you want to live and I really wouldn’t care, except that we all live so close to each other. It’s a total lack of common courtesy. We can’t even sit on our back porch with noise canceling ear buds, she’s that loud and stinky. That said, we clearly can’t talk to her, we don’t feel this is something worth calling the police about it, and the HOA says it’s unable to do anything either. Y’all got any ideas?

That sounds awful! I’d call the police. It’s worth it. It’s the only way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

There are really only two options.

If they call the police, the neighbor could get in big trouble!

This person thinks the neighbor sounds scary.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

But one person thinks this is to be expected when you live close to your neighbors.

I’d call the police. Let her deal with the consequences. It sounds like she’s neglecting her children and practically living in her car. Maybe there’s a mental illness issue going on, but she needs to be respectful of her neighbors. Maybe she’s smoking for a health reason and sits in her car so her kids don’t smell it in the house, but she could at least wear earbuds so the neighbors don’t have to listen to her music.

A little consideration can go a long way.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot. Read Story →