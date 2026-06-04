An Unemployed Dad Incessantly Begged His Working Teen for Cash, But His Son Is Done Floating Him Cash

It’s always a bummer when you read stories like this one…

I’m referring to ones where kids have parents who, in one way or another, don’t act like adults.

You gotta feel for young people when pressure is put on them by their moms and dads to grow up way faster than they need to.

In this story, a teenager talked about how he’s tired of the way his father expects him to contribute money and food from his job…to him.

Read on and learn about what’s going on here.

AITA for not giving my father resources from my job? “I (16M) just started my job not too long ago in November of last year. After looking for a job since I was 14, I finally landed one that my sister found for me. My first month or so, I took Lyfts and Ubers there until my father (53M) got terminated from his job. After that, we came to the conclusion that as long as I pitch in most of the time for gas and whatnot, he would drive me to and from my workplace.

This seems a bit weird…

Recently, he has been getting entitled and overly invested into my job mainly because it is a fast food chain, and I sometimes offer to bring food home. Shortly after, this turned into him asking for more and more things revolving around my work life and my paychecks. Things like food, money to buy him gas (which he tells me to put $50 in every week, even though I get paid BI WEEKLY). I eventually stand my ground and tell him that I cannot and will not continue to provide for him as if he is my child. I went on to question him about it and why this is only happening now, when I secure a job. “If you weren’t this bad off before I secured a job, why is this just now occurring?” My father doesn’t say anything, then goes on to speak with my mother about a paper for unemployment proving that he is actively searching for a job.

This kid’s parents are both nuts.

My mother then has a GREAT idea and recommends my dad walk into the building with me and wait until I get a paper copy of whatever it is he wants, which could realistically risk getting me terminated from my position as well. At this point, I am at my breaking point due to the fact that I am being treated like my workplace is something they can take advantage of as if I wouldn’t get into conflict because of it. He then goes on a rant about how I never want to help him with anything, even though he drives me to and from work, blah blah. My father voluntarily does DoorDash throughout the mornings and has recently reconstructed our home floors, which cost him over $1K. I’m not sure how he suddenly has no money or food when it comes to asking me for things now. AITA even though I’m just trying to save money to get out of the same situation they were in at my age?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

And this reader weighed in.

Does this kid’s dad sound like a bit of a deadbeat, or what?

He sure does!

And I think we gotta give this teenager some credit for having the maturity to stand up to his old man.

It’s pretty obvious who the adult is in this situation…