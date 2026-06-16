Customer Tried to Make Her Problem the Rep’s Fault — He Wasn’t Having It and Made That Very Clear

Fewer things are more frustrating than being stuck on a call with a Customer Service Representative who seems committed to misunderstanding you. While many of the corporate policies in place are designed to help customers, often times, all they really accomplish is the exact opposite.

How would you handle having to circumvent bureaucratic work rules? One Customer Service person recently shared an annoying anecdote about this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Yes, you *do* have to tell us when you find the paperwork you said you lost!

It seems to me that customers exist purely to make life difficult.

This customer called us to inform that she had lost the paperwork that proves ownership.

She wanted to transfer the product into her daughter’s name.

Sounds like this lady might be up a creek.

Me: Hello, you’re through to [company]. How can I help?

Cx: Hi, so I filled in the transfer forms to give my daughter ownership of the product. But I just got a letter today telling me that it has been refused!

Seems like a proper protocol channel.

So I put her on hold and read through the notes on the account.

Turns out she rang previously to inform that she had lost the paperwork proving ownership of the product.

When this happens, we cancel the paperwork and send out forms to fill in so that we can send new ownership paperwork.

At least he’s attempting to help her.

Me: I have read here that you called to inform you lost your ownership paperwork. We did send out a form for you to fill in with your details so we can send you new paperwork. Did you send that form back?

Cx: No because I then found the proof of ownership paperwork and so I didn’t think I needed to fill out the form you sent.

Me: Oh. Well that’s why your transfer forms were rejected. Your ownership paperwork had been cancelled and we were waiting for the forms we sent to be filled out so we could send you new ownership paperwork.

At least she finally agreed to cooperate.

Cx: Well that’s just silly. You can clearly see it’s mine! What are *you* going to do about it?!

Me: We can cancel the request of you informing us you have lost your Ownership Paperwork. You will still need to fill in the paperwork we sent you and there is a fee of £20 for the cancellation.

Cx: Ugh this is so ridiculous! FINE!!! I’LL DO IT AND SEND YOU A CHECK! *Click*.

Well…hopefully the issue ultimately got resolved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

The comments were overall pretty polarized.



Some made some valid analogies.



A few people were on the side of the customer service rep.



But others disagreed wholeheartedly.



And some poked holes in the whole argument entirely.



Having to work within the system is rarely good for anyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.