Bartender Shocked After Big-Spending Guest Leaves Massive Cash Tip on Expensive Wine Order

Working in restaurants can bring surprising moments.

The following story involves a bartender serving a guest who quickly ordered expensive wine and a large amount of food.

The guest kept things casual and ate everything quickly, not even demanding anything extra either.

But nothing prepared the server for what happened when the bill arrived.

Can you guess what happened next? Let’s take a closer look!

Worked as a Bartender for a decade and had a record breaking customer tonight This guy comes in. He immediately orders a 300 dollar bottle of wine. I start presenting it. He says I am easy and I do not have to do all that. Then, he orders 250 dollars worth of food. He tells me not to course it out. He says to just let it come whenever, and that he does not care.

This man witnessed how quick and easy the customer ate and drank his wine.

Then in an hour, this person ate about ten different menu items. He also had two bottles of top-shelf wine. He poured the wine himself. He clearly stacked the dishes he was done with. He made it as easy as possible for me.

He received $2000 for payment and tip.

Then, the bill was like 700 dollars. He just dropped 2,000 dollars worth of 100 dollar bills. He strutted out the door. I am still in shock at what happened. I have never made anywhere close to a tip like that. Is this normal in fine dining restaurants?

Whoa! That was a once-in-a-lifetime tip… and experience! OP barely had to do anything extra, either. The customer was easy and effortless.

Talk about a dream customer, right? I wish we could all encounter such a great person who would be generous enough to make us feel special. Lol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here’s a valid assumption.

This one gives a similar thought.

This user shares their personal experience.

Whoa! Here’s another amazing story.

Finally, you’re helping more than you think, says this one.

Sometimes, the easiest table brings the biggest surprise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.