College Students Couldn’t Access Campus During COVID Despite Paying Full Tuition — Now They Want a Reduced Fee for Services They Couldn’t Use

Imagine going to college during the covid pandemic. What would you do if you had already paid tuition, but the campus shut down most of the included services like the gym and the dining hall? Would you want a refund, or would you be happy to go to school online with limited on campus services at the normal rate?

In this story, one college student was in this situation, and a bunch of students were pretty upset about it. However, this student was able to get a small but very satisfying victory.

Let’s read all about it.

Won’t reduce my fees, I am not giving you free money I am a college student, so because of the current situation, my school has said that no one is allowed on campus unless they have permission. Which I am down for, all good with that. Here is the issue though, the students have asked the school to reduce on some of the charges, like things such as the Student Union ( which they charge $400 to use per semester, it’s not like the food there is cheap either) and charges to use the gym and such.

The school wasn’t willing to reduce the charges.

They said to students that they cant reduce the charges since the school is still open and is not closed (but like you can’t come in). They can do this because the country the school is in has restrictions place preventing people from coming in and staying there. So as I was looking at the itemized tuition bill after I paid for the school. Is that they have a “Student involvement fee” what is essentially a donation to the school.

This is the best part.

And I see an opt-out button. I pressed it so fast. A few days later got a check in the mail for $2. Went and got a bag of chips, the best bag of chips I ever had.

It may have only been $2, but any refund is still a refund.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It was a crazy time.

Here’s a suggestion to share the revenge tip with other students.

Even a small victory can be very satisfying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.