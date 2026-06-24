Dad Faces Immediate Backlash for Cornering the Wrong Server to Complain About His Family’s Dinner Bill

Imagine going to a restaurant with your family. If you thought there was a charge on your bill that shouldn’t be there, would you complain to your server or to someone else who worked there?

In this story, one server waited on a family that was unhappy that they were charged for their child’s chocolate milk, but instead of complaining to him about it, they found another employee.

I’m not sure why they wouldn’t just talk to their server, but either way, it’s also a pretty ridiculous complaint.

Keep reading for all the details.

Dad throws fit about chocolate milk. So last week, I have a table of 4. A couple an their 2 boys. I went up to them and introduced myself, asked them how they were doing then asked what they wanted to drink. The mom got a soda and the dad too then both the kids chocolate milk, with a kids meal the milk is a $1.92 however, a regular kids chocolate milk is $2.69. So I brought them their drinks and asked the if they needed a few minutes to look at the menu, they said yes so I went to the back to give them some time.

Everything seemed fine.

I come back about 4-6 minutes later and asked them how they were doing. They said good and they were ready to order, so I took out my book and started with the mom, she ordered chicken parmesan and it comes with soup. The dad got some kind of omelette, one kid got the kids chicken tender, and the other kid a pancake. They get their food and they’re happy no problems anything. So it comes time to give them the check and I bring it to the table and they say thank you, and I walk away.

But the customers weren’t happy.

They wait til I go in the back to the expo line to pull another waitress over and complain that they got charged for 2 chocolate milks and he doesn’t understand why I charged him for the kids milk. So she says well you guys ordered a kids meal and it’s $1.92 for the milk. He says well I wanted to substitute the milk for the FREE SCOOP OF ICE CREAM that comes at the end of a kids meal.

Here’s how the story ended.

She comes back to take one of the milks off the check and I told her not to because I did it right. She said she knew and that family came in often and the managers let him do it once so now he complains about it EVERY TIME! Just to get $1.92 taken off his check. On the bright side though, they tipped me pretty well. So lucked out I guess!

At least they tipped well. I’m honestly surprised they tipped well considering how concerned they were about the price of milk.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person complains about managers like the one in this story.

Another person thinks the tip is the only thing that matters.

OP added a comment of his own.

The manager really is the one who created this problem. He made an exception to the rules one time, so to the customer, that is the new rule. If that is the new rule, the menu should be updated to reflect that. If it’s not the new rule, the manager should’ve emphasized to the customer that it would be a one time thing, or he shouldn’t have approved the exception at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.