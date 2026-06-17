Employee Gets Unexpected Chance to Get Even With Condescending Former Supervisor in College Class

Imagine deciding you need a career change in your mid-20s, and you go back to school. Along with your classwork, you also take a couple part time jobs that accommodate your class schedule.

What would you do if your supervisor at one of these jobs was really condescending and rude, and to make it worse, she’s younger than you. Would you ignore her or plot your revenge?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and they didn’t exactly plot revenge. However, when the opportunity presented itself, they took it, and they have no regrets.

Keep reading for all the details.

I held a 2 year long petty grudge against a really annoying supervisor and made them (possibly) fail a course. When I was 25 I got tired of working the field that I did. So I went back to school at a community College. I made significantly less money working two jobs but if you want something you better be willing to sacrifice am I right?

The supervisor at one job sounds really annoying.

Anyway, I worked as a delivery driver at a sandwich shop and this jerk of a supervisor (19 year-old) was incredibly rude and condescending to me. One of those kids who think they know everything. She would screw up orders for getting ingredients wrong and timidly ask us drivers to take it back. It was annoying but I didn’t care that much and didn’t complain. But then when I screw up an order. She’d say “did it say XYZ on the reciept?” I’d say yes and then she’d say, “so why didn’t you do hat then” with the most annoyingly condescending tone.

Here’s another example of how annoying she was.

I remember talking to the other grad students my age or older about switching fields and they were all on the same page with me. Then she comments “I’m really glad at 19 I know I want to be a pediatrician so I won’t have to make the same mistake you did.” She may or may not have meant it to be rude as her tone was cryptic, but aight. We all thought she was rude.

She really sounds awful.

She was so condescending. I even asked her where she placed a certain set of delivery boxes and she’d smile, looking at her phone saying “it’s overthere.” I asked for clarification and she’d just ignore me and smile. I leave that job, take up a decent paying job and move on to a university one year later to complete upper level coursework.

Yikes! They ran into each other again.

Lo and behold the next year after, she’s in the same elective as me in a class of like 16 people. She had that same better-than-you vibe. We’re taking a Summer semester and I’m taking a class out of pure self-interest. For whatever she’s doing well, I can see it’d be related.

Time for revenge.

Long story short, we have a project and two hours before it’s due, she walks up to me to ask what format the file is to be submitted and what medium (online, Email, or printed). I simply said the wrong file type and location. She said a simple thanks.

It felt good to be petty.

Today, we got our grades back and she reached out to me with an angry email because our professor counted it as not submitted on her end. I told her, “please keep up with the syllabus and keep track next time. Thanks for reaching out.” What I should have said was, “did you get a syllabus? You did, so why didn’t you read it?” Was it right, no. Petty and felt good? Damn right.

It’s crazy that they ended up in the same class. I’m sure that revenge did feel good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the revenge was justified.

Another person thinks OP’s actual response was perfect.

This person loves how she responded.

Another person shares their thoughts.

Her supervisor may not have realized how awful and rude she was. She also may not have realized that the employees didn’t like her. She may have been completely surprised by this revenge. After all, you wouldn’t think she would’ve asked OP for help if she thought OP was out to get her.

Apparently, she realized just how wrong she was about everything all at once.

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