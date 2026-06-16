Exhausted Townhome Owner Says Nothing Works to Stop the Constant Noise From Next Door

Imagine living in a townhome with walls connected to your neighbor’s townhome. What would you do if the next door neighbor was so loud that you could hear everything from arguments to music coming from their home at all times of day? Would you drown them out with music of your own, complain to the HOA, or talk to the neighbors about the noise?

The homeowner in this story is in this exact situation. She has tried multiple ways to get the noise to stop, including talking to the HOA, but surprisingly, the HOA has done nothing to help.

Now, after years of dealing with this noise, she’s desperate to make it stop and needs real solutions.

Keep reading for all the details about what she’s been dealing with and what she’s tried so far that hasn’t worked.

Five years of relentless neighbor noise. My home shakes daily. HOA ignores me. I’m exhausted and desperate for solutions. I live in an attached townhome and have endured five years of constant, intrusive noise from my neighbors. This is not occasional disturbance or normal shared-wall living noise. My unit experiences repeated vibration-level impact sounds that literally shake my walls and floors for hours everyday from 7am to 11pm or later.

This does seem pretty extreme.

On a daily basis: • Heavy thuds that rattle my home • Children running back and forth for hours • Cabinets and doors slammed hard enough to vibrate my walls

If it’s this loud next door, I can’t imagine how loud it must be in the neighbor’s townhome!

• Loud music carrying directly through the wall I can sing along to it’s so loud • Frequent yelling and arguments I can clearly hear • Random banging and crashing sounds and dog barking

Vibrations can be more annoying than noise.

The issue is not just “noise.” It’s the physical vibration and unpredictability that make my home feel unstable and unlivable. I work from home on a medical exemption, so I cannot simply leave during the day.

The cumulative impact has been severe:

It really has. This sounds awful.

• Chronic sleep disruption • Constant anxiety and hypervigilance • Inability to relax in my own home • Noticeable effect on my mental health

She has tried to deal with the situation, but nothing seems to work.

I am exhausted. I feel trapped. My home no longer feels like a safe or peaceful space. What I’ve done over the years: ✔ Tried polite, respectful conversations ✔ Sent calm written requests

I’m honestly surprised the HOA hasn’t done anything to help.

✔ Practiced patience for YEARS ✔ Documented dates and times ✔ Contacted the HOA repeatedly via phone calls and emails The neighbors do not respond or acknowledge the issue. The HOA has been completely unresponsive.

She’s wondering if a previous issue is partly responsible.

One factor I sometimes question: These are new-build townhomes. Shortly after move-in, their dishwasher flooded, requiring full floor and molding replacement. I don’t know if shared-wall insulation could have been affected, but sound transmission has always seemed extreme. I fully understand shared-wall living includes normal noise. But five years of wall-shaking thuds, slamming, loud music, and hearing arguments daily feels unreasonable and unsustainable.

She needs help figuring out how to handle this.

I would deeply appreciate advice: • Legal recourse when an HOA refuses to engage • Effective solutions for impact / vibration noise • Whether mediation or code enforcement helps

The list continues.

• Experiences pushing HOAs into action • Soundproofing methods that actually work I’m not trying to be dramatic. I’m genuinely worn down and need help.

Here’s my short answer. Move out. That’s the most effective solution.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s some good advice.

Another person offers an idea for soundproofing.

This person was in a similar situation.

Here’s another vote to hire a lawyer.

I still think the best advice of all would be to move. Sometimes it’s not worth fighting the awful neighbors and continuing to lose. The HOA sounds worthless, which is not the way it usually works. Usually HOAs are super picky.

Since the HOA is not on her side, and the neighbors are super inconsiderate, finding a quieter home, maybe one without attached walls, would give her so much peace. Her neighbors truly sound awful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.