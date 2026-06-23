He Saved a Choking Customer With the Heimlich Maneuver — the Man’s Date Said He Went Too Far
Sometimes, split-second decisions make all the difference between panic and survival.
This man works as a restaurant manager while pursuing his PhD. During a regular shift at the restaurant, he was serving a regular customer with his date. The evening seemed normal until the customer suddenly began choking during dinner. What followed was a tense situation that required quick decision-making and proper first aid procedures.
This is one of those unexpected real-life moments where an emergency happens, and we need to trust the people around us to help. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable story where someone in the service industry is suddenly forced into a life-or-death situation. Scary, but it happens!
Screamed at for saving someone’s life
I’m a full-time student getting my PHD at age 30 and I work full time as a server.
I’ve been working at this Greek bistro for the greatest people for almost 15 years now.
I started bussing at almost 16, and I’m now a manager.
Meet Andy…
So a few months ago, it’s around six, and one of our regulars (I’ll call him Andy) comes in.
Andy works at a mattress store and always comes in for lunch. He’s an awesome guy, and he’s a big guy. He’s close to 400 pounds.
Anyway, Andy shows up after work with a woman, maybe a good ten or so years older than him. It’s obvious they’re on a date.
So we make a fuss over him. The owner’s wife gets him our best table, and we bring them a complimentary glass of champagne.
He orders our platter of meat, and she orders a vegetarian platter. They are eating, and I hear her gasp.
This server performed the Heimlich maneuver on Andy.
Andy’s face is blue and his hands are over his throat. So I go over and I give him the Heimlich, while the owner calls 911.
I’m giving him back blows when his date whacks me with her purse. She says, “You’re hurting him. I took first aid, that’s not right!”
She’s screaming in my face. He’s still choking, so the owner pulls her away from me. She’s still screaming.
Andy’s piece of steak goes flying, and he’s now able to breathe.
The paramedics are there and she’s telling them I hurt him. The paramedics tell her I saved his life.
Andy kept thanking him for saving his life.
Anyway, they end up taking Andy in because he was wheezing a bit. She throws me a dirty look and follows them out.
Two days later, Andy comes in for lunch with his co-worker. He thanks me over and over.
Then, he tells me that was the first and last date with that woman.
He brings his newest girlfriend in yesterday. She loves the restaurant, and best of all, she’s nice.
Wow! Good thing, OP knows how to do the Heimlich maneuver. He literally saved Andy’s life. It’s funny, though, that the woman’s action didn’t help at all. It’s really important to trust trained responders in critical moments.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.
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Let’s see how others commented on this story.
This person shares their thoughts.
Here’s a positive remark.
This one loves the happy ending.
People are commending OP.
And lastly, short but true.
When a life is on the line, trust the process and remain calm.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.
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