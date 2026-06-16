June 16, 2026 at 8:35 am

He Watched a Family Try to Cut the Food Box Line — So He Sent Them to the Back Where They Belonged

by Liberty Canlas

food pantry line

Shutterstock

Some people think their time is more important than others.

This man was queuing up for a free food box when another man cut in front of him and even called in some family members. When they reached the end of the line, the man made sure they were sent to the back of the line.

Read the full story below.

You have to go by the numbers!!

It’s your friendly neighborhood teacher/deli clerk/dad here. I’m at church getting a food box (we’re struggling as of late), and I couldn’t be more thankful.

However, there is a system that the church has created for pickup that some people are not acting so thankful for.

We come in, get a number (you can come in as early as five a.m. to get a number), and that sticker indicates what space you get in line. It really doesn’t matter to me because we all get food, and sometimes they super-stack the last ones anyway.

But today, I was called in early to work, so time is of the essence. I got here earlier than usual to get my food box so I can get those extra hours.

I picked up sticker 26 and waited an hour or so.

A man and his family tried to squeeze in front of the line.

They came to open the doors at 9:15, said a prayer, and spoke about fear, and then we lined up to go in.

Here’s the system that tends to get screwed up: they say “numbers 1–10,” and then those people get in line, however, so long as they’re 1–10.

Then they call 10–20, then they call 20–30.

I walk up to get in line where I should go and get the stink eye from a man whose family is trying to wedge in front of me. I’m like, fine, whatever, they go by numbers, right?

We all start walking in, and he lets another two people in his “family,” with their own numbers, come ahead of me. I start to close the gap because they don’t have numbers that are that low, and he says, “Hey, you gotta go by the number!”

This man made sure they stick to their numbers.

I say zero for once and just walk through and wait until the laptop lady, because I know she’ll know the system.

Right when the “Clampetts” try to walk past her, I say, “Hey, don’t we go by numbers?” I hold my 26 up, and they then look at their numbers, which are 29 (his), 45, and 47.

The laptop lady, whom I now love, says, “Oh, I’m sorry, we said this last time: you can’t hold a space together to cut, and anyway, he’s got a lower number. OP, come on over.”

Now, I agree we’re all getting our food, bones getting hopped, but time is money. I’m just thankful mine wasn’t wasted this time (he tries to do this every time, from what I found out).

As I walk out with my cart of free food, I see that this guy is still waiting in the forties for numbers. Now he shakes his head in slight inconvenience.

Serves them right. Back of the line, they go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one shares a humbling experience.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 9.01.19 PM He Watched a Family Try to Cut the Food Box Line — So He Sent Them to the Back Where They Belonged

A reader is chiming in.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 9.02.06 PM He Watched a Family Try to Cut the Food Box Line — So He Sent Them to the Back Where They Belonged

This user has something to say.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 9.02.40 PM He Watched a Family Try to Cut the Food Box Line — So He Sent Them to the Back Where They Belonged

A fair observation.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 9.03.19 PM He Watched a Family Try to Cut the Food Box Line — So He Sent Them to the Back Where They Belonged

And some encouraging words from this person.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 9.03.41 PM He Watched a Family Try to Cut the Food Box Line — So He Sent Them to the Back Where They Belonged

Patience is a virtue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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