He Watched a Family Try to Cut the Food Box Line — So He Sent Them to the Back Where They Belonged

Some people think their time is more important than others.

This man was queuing up for a free food box when another man cut in front of him and even called in some family members. When they reached the end of the line, the man made sure they were sent to the back of the line.

Read the full story below.

You have to go by the numbers!! It’s your friendly neighborhood teacher/deli clerk/dad here. I’m at church getting a food box (we’re struggling as of late), and I couldn’t be more thankful. However, there is a system that the church has created for pickup that some people are not acting so thankful for. We come in, get a number (you can come in as early as five a.m. to get a number), and that sticker indicates what space you get in line. It really doesn’t matter to me because we all get food, and sometimes they super-stack the last ones anyway. But today, I was called in early to work, so time is of the essence. I got here earlier than usual to get my food box so I can get those extra hours. I picked up sticker 26 and waited an hour or so.

A man and his family tried to squeeze in front of the line.

They came to open the doors at 9:15, said a prayer, and spoke about fear, and then we lined up to go in. Here’s the system that tends to get screwed up: they say “numbers 1–10,” and then those people get in line, however, so long as they’re 1–10. Then they call 10–20, then they call 20–30. I walk up to get in line where I should go and get the stink eye from a man whose family is trying to wedge in front of me. I’m like, fine, whatever, they go by numbers, right? We all start walking in, and he lets another two people in his “family,” with their own numbers, come ahead of me. I start to close the gap because they don’t have numbers that are that low, and he says, “Hey, you gotta go by the number!”

This man made sure they stick to their numbers.

I say zero for once and just walk through and wait until the laptop lady, because I know she’ll know the system. Right when the “Clampetts” try to walk past her, I say, “Hey, don’t we go by numbers?” I hold my 26 up, and they then look at their numbers, which are 29 (his), 45, and 47. The laptop lady, whom I now love, says, “Oh, I’m sorry, we said this last time: you can’t hold a space together to cut, and anyway, he’s got a lower number. OP, come on over.” Now, I agree we’re all getting our food, bones getting hopped, but time is money. I’m just thankful mine wasn’t wasted this time (he tries to do this every time, from what I found out). As I walk out with my cart of free food, I see that this guy is still waiting in the forties for numbers. Now he shakes his head in slight inconvenience.

Serves them right. Back of the line, they go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one shares a humbling experience.

A reader is chiming in.

This user has something to say.

A fair observation.

And some encouraging words from this person.

Patience is a virtue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.