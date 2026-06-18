Hotel Guest Reports WiFi Issue, but Front Desk Makes an Unexpected Check That Changes Everything

I think working in a hotel would be kind of tough because you’d have to deal with all kinds of different personalities…

And you never really know when a guest is gonna be weird and do something sketchy as hell.

Take what happened in this story, for instance.

It’s pretty wild…

And it proves my point!

Check out what this hotel worker had to say about a guest who clearly has some issues going on…

Get started now!

Come to my window. Crawl inside, Steal one night in the room. “It’s 1 am on April 20 when guest arrives. Pays cash and a deposit, signs his reg card, yadda yadda yadda. Everything seems normal at this point. The girl complains about everything, but nothing I’m not used to, though frankly don’t have the patience to deal with.

Here’s where it gets odd.

Everything is normal until yesterday evening around 11 pm. Guest comes up to the desk to ask for the WiFi information. Me: Sure, what room is this for? Him: 107. You checked me in, don’t you remember? Me: Yes, but your check out date was this morning. I’ll have to charge for a 2nd night if you want to extend.

Hmmm, this was strange…

Him: Then why does my key still work? Me: I don’t know. But you were supposed to have left this morning. It’s even on the form that you signed. I show him the reg card that he signed, and point out the check out date. Me: So we’re either going to need to collect money for a 2nd night, or I’ll have to call the police if you refuse to leave.

He called the police.

About 30 minutes later, boss calls me to tell me to go ahead and call the police. By the time the police got here, the guests were already gone. The beds were unmade, a few towels on the floor, but otherwise not terrible. I figured it would be the end of it. Shift was a total disaster, but at least it’s over. And it seems to still be the case. Only I have more details of what happened.

Whoa, this is wild!

Yesterday morning guest had unlocked the window before “checking out”. Housekeeping cleaned the room, but overlooked this small detail. So some time during the afternoon, the guest was able to come back in through the window and acted as if he thought he had a room until the morning of the 22nd. Luckily for us, he did not collect his deposit, so that’s ours now.

This is so weird.

He was walking in through the window. Don’t know how much time had passed But he’s banned here forever.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person was shocked.

Another reader shared a story.

And this individual weighed in.

Was that weird, or what?

You can say that again!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again…

There’s never a dull moment when you work in a hotel!

This is some pretty sketchy stuff!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.