Mom Discovers Daughter’s Boyfriend Planned an Illegal Summer Trip, Then Tells His Parents

Kids will be kids…

But that doesn’t mean that you let them get away with whatever they want!

And if a parent (or anyone, really) hears about a teenager planning something that is potentially dangerous and illegal, they sometimes have to be the bad guy and blow the whistle on them.

In this story, a mom explained why she decided to tell her daughter’s boyfriend’s parents about his big summer plans…and I have a feeling this didn’t end well.

Get all the details below and see what you think!

AITA? I told on my daughter’s ex-boyfriend to his parents about his travel plans. “I kinda feel like a jerk so that is why I am here. My daughter and her ex boyfriend were in junior year and senior year. They have been seriously dating for about 6 months. Last week I overheard the two about summer plans. My daughter has a job at the pool and he was supposed to be working his job.

Whoa!

Apparently that is not his plan, instead he is going to steal his parents’ car and travel the country for the summer. He was trying to convince my daughter to join him in his adventure. She did tell him no. I doubt my daughter would have joined. Less than a 1% chance, she is a smart girl and can be as stubborn as a mule after giving an answer (which was no).

She decided to snitch…for better or worse…

I told his parents, mostly due to he fact that he shouldn’t be stealing their car and I don’t like the idea of him trying to convince my newly 17 year old to wander the country. His parents thanked me and said they thought something was going on. My daughter’s boyfriend broke up with soon after. He accused her of telling on him. My daughter really like the guy and is super upset at the moment. I haven’t told her that I am the one that told his parents and I was talking to my husband and he told me I screwed up. Basically I should’ve have minded my own business. I need outside opinions on this.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Nobody likes a snitch…but you can understand why this mom thought it was a good idea to tip these parents off about what their son was up to.

Especially since her daughter might have eventually been wrapped up in it!

Mother knows best, after all…

It sounds like she did the right thing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.