July 31, 2026 at 6:35 pm

Her Husband Always Complains She Parks Too Far From the Store — While He Was at the ATM She Moved It to the Far Corner of the Lot

by Jayne Elliott

mom and two kids waving from a red car

Shutterstock

It’s pretty easy to tell if a couple is going to make it or not based on how they interact with each other. Can they take a joke? Do they let little things slide, or do little things become huge arguments?

The couple in this story is going to make it. I can say that confidently after reading about what happened in the parking lot. I can picture the kids in the car giggling the whole time too.

While some couples would’ve gotten into a huge fight about such a little thing, this couple seems to laugh about it. What makes it even better is that it’s told from the perspective of the husband, and his wife is the one messing with him.

Let’s read all about it.

Parking compliance

I live in Ohio. It’s getting colder and colder.

Onto the story:

So, I’m riding in the car with my wife and kids driving to a local pharmacy to use the ATM.

My wife pulls into the parking lot driving past about four random open spots and parks at the side of the store about 15 spots away from the front doors.

He wasn’t too happy with where she chose to park.

Our conversation went something like this.

Me: Jeez, Could you have parked farther away from the door?

Wife: Just run in or we’re going to be late to the party.

But they don’t really seem upset.

Me: Okay, love you.

Wife: love you too.

So, I get inside and wait because there’s someone at the ATM.

Wow! This is funny!

I get a text from her saying “I moved the car for you” with a lot of heart emojis, etc.

I use the ATM and walk outside and wouldn’t you know it. She did move the car for me!

She moved it to the complete back end in the last spot of the entire lot.

As long as his wife’s sense of humor doesn’t bother him, then I guess there’s no drama here. Some couples would’ve ended up fighting about less, but this couple seems to have a strong relationship. Maybe next time he should drive though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

If this person was married to the woman in this story, their marriage would not last.

2026 07 30 at 11.19.29 AM Her Husband Always Complains She Parks Too Far From the Store — While He Was at the ATM She Moved It to the Far Corner of the Lot

Good point!

2026 07 30 at 11.19.37 AM Her Husband Always Complains She Parks Too Far From the Store — While He Was at the ATM She Moved It to the Far Corner of the Lot

Exactly!

2026 07 30 at 11.20.06 AM Her Husband Always Complains She Parks Too Far From the Store — While He Was at the ATM She Moved It to the Far Corner of the Lot

This person loves the wife’s sense of humor.

2026 07 30 at 11.19.20 AM Her Husband Always Complains She Parks Too Far From the Store — While He Was at the ATM She Moved It to the Far Corner of the Lot

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

That was a sweet and funny story especially since the husband didn’t get upset. This couple has a good sense of humor and they seem to enjoy annoying each other just enough that they find it funny. The fact that his wife knew she could do something like this without actually making her husband mad proves how well she knows him and how strong their marriage is.

I can totally picture her in the car telling her kids what she’s going to do, and they’re all laughing as they wait for him. I also picture him getting her back in an equally annoying yet harmless way.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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