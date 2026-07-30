Man’s Mower Was Delivered To The Wrong House—But His Neighbor Refused To Give It Back

When you order something online and have it delivered to your house, there are two potential problems. The first is porch pirates. The second is the delivery driver accidentally delivering your package to the wrong house.

In this story, one man is dealing with the second scenario. The crazy part is that he knows which neighbor has it, but the neighbor refuses to give the mower back.

Dude, just give it back!

You can see I feel pretty annoyed by this awful neighbor. Just imagine how the person who bought the mower feels!

Let’s read all about it.

Bully Landlord Next Door Stole My Lawnmower I recently moved into a house on a standard lot. It is our first time owning a house, and I’ve tried to maintain decent relationships with neighbors. I rescued a cat and have helped with groundskeeping. I’d be able to do more, except the landlord of the property next door took my lawnmower and won’t give it back.

Here’s how the confusion happened.

Initially it could have been a mistake. The mower was delivered (by Fedex) to his house next door. He asked my girlfriend who was on the porch if we were getting a mower delivered (I was, she didn’t know about it). He didn’t check the name on the package, he didn’t return it to Fedex, and as far as I know the package should not have been delivered without a signature. Then I talked to him, and it’s been bad ever since.

The neighbor sounds really annoying.

This guy is a bully, the kind that puts up a domineering front at the slightest whiff of gender flexibility. I asked him if he had my mower, he started to puff up. I asked him to give it to me, he bristles and says he can bring it to me ‘at his convenience’. That was 10 days ago.

OP just wants his mower back!

He’s been renovating the house (‘because of the methheads’), sending over workmen, but he has not shown up in person. Today I asked one of his workers for basic information, name and phone number, so that I can figure out who this guy is and what to do next. I manage to get what may be his first name (Kendall, which explains everything, really), and talk to the meathead for a couple seconds on a worker’s phone. He won’t give me any information, not a last name, not a phone number for his company, not the name of his company.

It might be time to call the police.

He calls my mower trash, and calls me rude for wanting it back. He states that he has no obligation to give me my mower, and if I want it back I will have to reimburse him for worker’s hours and a ‘delivery fee’. He gave off the strong implication that he would destroy the item out of spite rather than return it to me. He needs the W for god knows what reason. I am on the verge of getting the police involved, as that is the advice of the manufacturer of the mower and Fedex. Though I wish this could have been resolved amicably I will not play a bully’s game.

If both FedEx and the company that made the mower say to call the police, call the police!

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

It would be nice if FedEx would fix the problem, but considering FedEx told OP to call the police, I doubt they’ll do anything.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

Another person says to call the police.

First of all, he should’ve told his girlfriend he ordered a mower. Then, when the neighbor asked if she was expecting a mower, she would’ve said yes. That might’ve prevented the neighbor from stealing the mower; however, the neighbor should give it back anyway.

It’s time to call the police. This guy is stealing, lying and threatening OP. Enough is enough!

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